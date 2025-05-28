The Spanish media have cast a strong verdict on Antony after Real Betis suffered a 4-1 defeat to Chelsea in Wednesday night’s Europa Conference League final. The Seville-based side had taken an early lead through Abde Ezzalzouli’s ninth-minute opener, but quickfire strikes from Enzo Fernandez and Nicolas Jackson - both teed up by the ever-inventive Cole Palmer - ensured it was a game of two completely different halves in the end.

Further goals from Jadon Sancho and the club’s Player of the Season, Moises Caicedo, sealed the deal, ensuring Chelsea became the first English club to complete the European trophy trifecta. Meanwhile, Real Betis were left ruing a missed chance to step out of the shadows and into continental history with what would have been their first major European title.

The showdown at Wroclaw’s Stadion Miejski also doubled as a final audition for Antony before he returns to Manchester United this summer, still hopeful of securing a permanent move elsewhere. Having quickly established himself as one of La Liga’s headline acts with seven goal involvements in 15 games on loan, the question now is whether his no-show in Poland has dented those prospects.

How Spanish Media Reacted To Antony's UECL Final Performance

The press weren't too impressed with the winger

Judging by the statistics above, Antony had a performance to forget on Wednesday night, and this blow wasn't softened by the Spanish press, who took an equally glum view of his display. Mundo Deportivo ran an entire story on how Cole Palmer proved to be everything his counterpart wasn't on the night, writing:

"There were many who imagined Antony taking over the final and tipping the balance in favor of the Betis side. Nothing could be further from the truth; the Brazilian's performance bore little resemblance to what he's been seen wearing a Real Betis shirt since arriving at the Benito Villamarin last winter. Barring a miracle that keeps him at Heliopolis, Antony had a final performance to forget."

AS, meanwhile, pulled no punches in their assessment of the Brazilian, as they claimed: "Antony didn't show up." Elsewhere, in Marca's player ratings piece, the 25-year-old was handed a 4.5/10, as they cited Marc Cucurella's 'titan' performance as a reason he was unable to do anything to alter the scoreline in his side's favour.

All statistics courtesy of Sofascore (correct as of 28/05/2025)