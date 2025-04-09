The Spanish media were left stunned by Declan Rice's performance on Tuesday night after his two free-kick goals helped Arsenal thump Real Madrid 3-0 at the Emirates Stadium. It's the kind of result and pièce de résistance that nobody could have envisioned, not even in the Gunners' supporters' wildest dreams.

Before this week, Rice had never scored directly from a set-piece in his career, but two in north London against the reigning champions of Europe meant he put an end to that hoodoo in a scenario that couldn't have been much more dramatic. His first effort curled outside the post and back in around the wall, while the second was a piledriver, so accurate and powerful that xG gave Thibaut Courtois just a 3 per cent chance of saving it. Watch both goals below:

Mikel Merino then put the cherry on top of the icing on top of the cake with a stunning goal of his own, and it has put Mikel Arteta's side in the box seat for their first Champions League semi-final since 2009 - and just their third in their entire history. Naturally, it has been Rice that has grabbed all the headlines in England, but attention to the midfielder has spread like wildfire to other parts of Europe, too.

Spanish Media Wax Lyrical About Declan Rice

Everyone is in awe of the Englishman after his midweek masterclass