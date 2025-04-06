Summary Antony's resurgence at Real Betis has silenced his critics, and Spanish media have been raving about him.

Antony's strong performance against Barcelona earned top ratings.

The winger could be set for a big summer move in the coming months.

From Manchester United whipping boy to a La Liga darling, Antony's resurgence this season while on loan at Real Betis has been a fascinating watch for everyone involved. Whatever was the problem at Old Trafford, the Brazilian winger has quickly made a name for himself in Spain, and his performances have got the media speaking highly of him.

This positivity, however, was almost impossible to foresee. Antony arrived at Man United in 2022 for a staggering £86 million from Ajax. Despite making 96 appearances, the 25-year-old managed just 12 goals and five assists - far from the desired effect United had envisioned for such a marquee signing. A continuation of his struggles under Ruben Amorim then finally saw him shown the exit door in January.

Whether it be the fact Spanish football requires less physicality, the fact Antony was a victim of United's demise, or just the fact his managers didn't give him enough of a chance, it's safe to say the winger has proved his critics wrong in the second half of this season, and his latest display against Barcelona went a long way in proving that it's not just a good run of fortune, either.

Antony's Performance During Barcelona 1-1 Real Betis

He continues to prove he's worth his weight in gold

Barcelona currently sit four points clear at the top of La Liga, and any team in Europe would have a tough task facing them this season, as the likes of Lamine Yamal, Robert Lewandowski, and Raphinha have all proven to be among the best footballers in the world right now.

Real Betis had no problem using Antony as a solution to the problem, though, and the Brazilian played out another fine 75 minutes. In all, he touched the ball 31 times, created two big chances, and won two out of three of his ground duels. He also managed to put the ball between Lewandowski's legs. See the moment of solo magic in all its glory below:

Sometimes with Antony, the statistics tell a better story than what is being told on the pitch. However, his overall match highlights make for a good watch, too. Watch below:

He was a menace to Alejandro Balde all evening, and his trickery and pressing were key reasons why Ferran Torres was unable to have a sustained impact in the encounter. His performance also had the Spanish media raving once more.

What the Media Are Saying About Antony

La Liga have welcomed the Brazilian with open arms

In Catalan newspapers, Antony is receiving some overwhelmingly positive reviews for his performance against Barcelona. The Brazil international, who has a tattoo of himself on his back, has proved he has had every reason to believe in himself in the last few months, and he is yet to lose on the road in La Liga. He got three stars for his performance, which was on-par with anyone else that featured. See his rating below:

“His speed caused confusion in Barca’s defence until they gained strength,” said Mundo Deportivo, describing his display as ‘dizzying’. El Desmarque, meanwhile, rated Antony a 6/10, whilst suggesting that the United loanee was Barcelona’s ‘biggest headache’. They wrote:

“Barca’s biggest headache. All of Betis’ danger came through his boots, trying to cause damage on the counterattack. He tried to wage war on his own, attacking with one man down on more than one occasion. That prevented him from doing more damage, but his commitment is unquestionable."

After looking like his career trajectory was heading towards a cul-de-sac, Antony has certainly earned himself a big permanent move away from Old Trafford once he returns in the summer.

Whether or not Betis have the money to afford him remains to be seen, but given his performances on the Iberian Peninsula, nobody would be surprised to see him playing for a more high-profile club again next term.

All statistics courtesy of Sofascore (correct as of 06/04/2025)