Highlights Spain's dominance in both club and international football finals since 2002 is undeniable, winning almost every major trophy.

Real Madrid and Barcelona have been key to Spain's success, with numerous Champions League victories and a strong presence in major finals.

Gareth Southgate's England face an uphill battle against Spain's history of victory in major finals as the Three Lions head into the Euro 2024 final.

Gareth Southgate's England will take on Spain in the Euro 2024 final in Berlin with the Three Lions looking to win their first piece of major silverware since 1966. If the British nation are to add to that World Cup success, they will need to defy long-standing history.

Not only are Spain one of the most successful countries in football history, but the European nation is also home to some of the biggest club sides on the planet, with extensive and trophy-laden histories. Real Madrid and Barcelona rank among the most successful club sides the game has ever seen to add to the national team's exploits.

Particularly since the year 2002, it's become an impossible task to defeat a Spanish team in a major final. Whether it be the national team hoovering up all the silverware on offer, or the top clubs in the country achieving great success in continental competition.

That said, below is a detailed record of both Spanish clubs and the national team's results in the past 26 major finals they've taken part in. Could Southgate's Three Lions goes against the curve and emerge victorious?

Spanish Clubs' Dominance

They have won the last 24 finals they've taken part in

Real Madrid are notoriously unbeatable in European finals, as Los Blancos haven't tasted defeat in the final of a major continental competition since 1983. Carlo Ancelotti and Zinedine Zidane have continued that legacy with both men playing huge parts in steering the Spanish giants to six Champions League triumphs in the past decade.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Sir Alex Ferguson's Aberdeen were the last team to defeat Real Madrid in a major European final in 1983.

Zidane even kick-started Spanish teams' dominance in major finals with a sumptuous volley at Hampden Park to help Real Madrid see off Bayer Leverkusen in the 2002 Champions League final. Barcelona have played their part in this remarkable run too, as Lionel Messi terrorised Manchester United's backline twice in Europe's elite competition along the way to Barca's four Champions League crowns since 2006.

Aston Villa manager Unai Emery has garnered a reputation as 'Mr Europa League' after the Spanish boss steered Sevilla to an impressive run of lifting the trophy three years in a row, with success over Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool perhaps being the highlight. The tactician then took Villarreal to the final in 2021 and defeated yet another English giant, this time Manchester United.

Atletico Madrid and Valencia have tasted glory in the secondary European tournament in the past 22 years. This only adds to the inevitable feeling opposing sides get when coming up against Spanish teams in finals.

Spanish Clubs' Record in Finals Since 2002 Year Competition Result 2002 Champions League Real Madrid 2-1 Bayer Leverkusen 2004 UEFA Cup Valencia 2-0 Marseille 2006 UEFA Cup Sevilla 4-0 Middlesbrough 2006 Champions League Barcelona 2-1 Arsenal 2007 UEFA Cup Sevilla 2-2 Espanyol (Sevilla won 3-1 on pens) 2009 Champions League Barcelona 2-0 Manchester United 2010 Europa League Atletico Madrid 2-1 Fulham (AET) 2011 Champions League Barcelona 3-1 Manchester United 2012 Europa League Atletico Madrid 3-0 Athletic Club 2014 Europa League Sevilla 0-0 Benfica (Sevilla won 4-2 on pens) 2014 Champions League Real Madrid 4-1 Atletico Madrid (AET) 2015 Europa League Sevilla 3-2 Dnipro 2015 Champions League Barcelona 3-1 Juventus 2016 Europa League Sevilla 3-1 Liverpool 2016 Champions League Real Madrid 1-1 Atletico Madrid (Real won 5-3 on pens) 2017 Champions League Real Madrid 4-1 Juventus 2018 Champions League Real Madrid 3-1 Liverpool 2018 Europa League Atletico Madrid 3-0 Marseille 2020 Europa League Sevilla 3-2 Inter Milan 2021 Europa League Villarreal 1-1 Manchester United (Villarreal won 11-10 on pens) 2022 Champions League Real Madrid 1-0 Liverpool 2023 Europa League Sevilla 1-1 Roma (Sevilla won 4-1 on pens) 2024 Champions League Real Madrid 2-0 Borussia Dortmund

Spain's National Team's Glory Era

They are one of the most successful nations of the modern era

International tournaments don't come around as often as the Champions League and Europa League campaigns. The top countries have a chance of lifting silverware every two years. This makes Spain's three major triumphs look even more successful when considering they would've had 11 shots at winning a trophy since 2002.

The Spanish dominated for four years as they steamrolled to success in Euro 2008 before delivering as overwhelming favourites at the following World Cup in South Africa. It was a hard-fought battle in that particular final as Andres Iniesta fired in a dramatic late winner deep into extra-time against the Netherlands in one of the most tense World Cup finals of all time.

Vicente del Bosque's men then marched into Euro 2012 with one of the best international teams of all time, and they ran over all the competition. Sergio Ramos, Xavi, Iniesta and David Silva are just some of the world-class players to start the final against Italy. Spain romped to a 4-0 win in one of the most dominant displays in a major final of all time.

Spain's Record in Finals Since 2002 Year Competition Result 2008 Euro 2008 Spain 1-0 Germany 2010 World Cup Spain 1-0 Netherlands (AET) 2012 Euro 2012 Spain 4-0 Italy

All information in this article is courtesy of Opta Analyst (Correct as of 13/07/2024)