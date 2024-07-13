Highlights
- Spain's dominance in both club and international football finals since 2002 is undeniable, winning almost every major trophy.
- Real Madrid and Barcelona have been key to Spain's success, with numerous Champions League victories and a strong presence in major finals.
- Gareth Southgate's England face an uphill battle against Spain's history of victory in major finals as the Three Lions head into the Euro 2024 final.
Gareth Southgate's England will take on Spain in the Euro 2024 final in Berlin with the Three Lions looking to win their first piece of major silverware since 1966. If the British nation are to add to that World Cup success, they will need to defy long-standing history.
Not only are Spain one of the most successful countries in football history, but the European nation is also home to some of the biggest club sides on the planet, with extensive and trophy-laden histories. Real Madrid and Barcelona rank among the most successful club sides the game has ever seen to add to the national team's exploits.
Particularly since the year 2002, it's become an impossible task to defeat a Spanish team in a major final. Whether it be the national team hoovering up all the silverware on offer, or the top clubs in the country achieving great success in continental competition.
That said, below is a detailed record of both Spanish clubs and the national team's results in the past 26 major finals they've taken part in. Could Southgate's Three Lions goes against the curve and emerge victorious?
Spanish Clubs' Dominance
They have won the last 24 finals they've taken part in
Real Madrid are notoriously unbeatable in European finals, as Los Blancos haven't tasted defeat in the final of a major continental competition since 1983. Carlo Ancelotti and Zinedine Zidane have continued that legacy with both men playing huge parts in steering the Spanish giants to six Champions League triumphs in the past decade.
GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Sir Alex Ferguson's Aberdeen were the last team to defeat Real Madrid in a major European final in 1983.
Zidane even kick-started Spanish teams' dominance in major finals with a sumptuous volley at Hampden Park to help Real Madrid see off Bayer Leverkusen in the 2002 Champions League final. Barcelona have played their part in this remarkable run too, as Lionel Messi terrorised Manchester United's backline twice in Europe's elite competition along the way to Barca's four Champions League crowns since 2006.
Aston Villa manager Unai Emery has garnered a reputation as 'Mr Europa League' after the Spanish boss steered Sevilla to an impressive run of lifting the trophy three years in a row, with success over Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool perhaps being the highlight. The tactician then took Villarreal to the final in 2021 and defeated yet another English giant, this time Manchester United.
Atletico Madrid and Valencia have tasted glory in the secondary European tournament in the past 22 years. This only adds to the inevitable feeling opposing sides get when coming up against Spanish teams in finals.
|
Spanish Clubs' Record in Finals Since 2002
|
Year
|
Competition
|
Result
|
2002
|
Champions League
|
Real Madrid 2-1 Bayer Leverkusen
|
2004
|
UEFA Cup
|
Valencia 2-0 Marseille
|
2006
|
UEFA Cup
|
Sevilla 4-0 Middlesbrough
|
2006
|
Champions League
|
Barcelona 2-1 Arsenal
|
2007
|
UEFA Cup
|
Sevilla 2-2 Espanyol (Sevilla won 3-1 on pens)
|
2009
|
Champions League
|
Barcelona 2-0 Manchester United
|
2010
|
Europa League
|
Atletico Madrid 2-1 Fulham (AET)
|
2011
|
Champions League
|
Barcelona 3-1 Manchester United
|
2012
|
Europa League
|
Atletico Madrid 3-0 Athletic Club
|
2014
|
Europa League
|
Sevilla 0-0 Benfica (Sevilla won 4-2 on pens)
|
2014
|
Champions League
|
Real Madrid 4-1 Atletico Madrid (AET)
|
2015
|
Europa League
|
Sevilla 3-2 Dnipro
|
2015
|
Champions League
|
Barcelona 3-1 Juventus
|
2016
|
Europa League
|
Sevilla 3-1 Liverpool
|
2016
|
Champions League
|
Real Madrid 1-1 Atletico Madrid (Real won 5-3 on pens)
|
2017
|
Champions League
|
Real Madrid 4-1 Juventus
|
2018
|
Champions League
|
Real Madrid 3-1 Liverpool
|
2018
|
Europa League
|
Atletico Madrid 3-0 Marseille
|
2020
|
Europa League
|
Sevilla 3-2 Inter Milan
|
2021
|
Europa League
|
Villarreal 1-1 Manchester United (Villarreal won 11-10 on pens)
|
2022
|
Champions League
|
Real Madrid 1-0 Liverpool
|
2023
|
Europa League
|
Sevilla 1-1 Roma (Sevilla won 4-1 on pens)
|
2024
|
Champions League
|
Real Madrid 2-0 Borussia Dortmund
Spain's National Team's Glory Era
They are one of the most successful nations of the modern era
International tournaments don't come around as often as the Champions League and Europa League campaigns. The top countries have a chance of lifting silverware every two years. This makes Spain's three major triumphs look even more successful when considering they would've had 11 shots at winning a trophy since 2002.
The Spanish dominated for four years as they steamrolled to success in Euro 2008 before delivering as overwhelming favourites at the following World Cup in South Africa. It was a hard-fought battle in that particular final as Andres Iniesta fired in a dramatic late winner deep into extra-time against the Netherlands in one of the most tense World Cup finals of all time.
Vicente del Bosque's men then marched into Euro 2012 with one of the best international teams of all time, and they ran over all the competition. Sergio Ramos, Xavi, Iniesta and David Silva are just some of the world-class players to start the final against Italy. Spain romped to a 4-0 win in one of the most dominant displays in a major final of all time.
|
Spain's Record in Finals Since 2002
|
Year
|
Competition
|
Result
|
2008
|
Euro 2008
|
Spain 1-0 Germany
|
2010
|
World Cup
|
Spain 1-0 Netherlands (AET)
|
2012
|
Euro 2012
|
Spain 4-0 Italy
All information in this article is courtesy of Opta Analyst (Correct as of 13/07/2024)