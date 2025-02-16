Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham was sent off during his side’s La Liga clash with Osasuna in the 39th minute for apparent dissent towards referee Jose Luis Munuera Montero, leaving Carlo Ancelotti’s men with a numerical disadvantage for the majority of the encounter as Los Blancos were held to a 1-1 draw.

While initial footage of the dismissal left fans confused about the exact reason behind the decision, newly released footage—along with Bellingham’s explanation - seems to clarify the exchange of words leading up to his early bath. Contrary to claims from a professional lip-reader suggesting the Englishman avoided expletives, it appears his colourful language made an appearance once again.

However, unlike last week - when the 21-year-old faced heavy criticism after his X-rated outburst at an assistant referee was caught by pitchside microphones - this time, Bellingham’s frustration does not appear to have been directed at the officials.

Related Jude Bellingham Shown Straight Red Card For Dissent During Osasuna vs Real Madrid The Englishman was shown the second red card of his Real Madrid career after conversing with the referee in his side's 1-1 draw with Osasuna.

What Jude Bellingham Said To Receive Red Card

The England star has a mouth like a trucker

After Saturday's draw, which saw Carlo Ancelotti's side fail to widen the gap between themselves and second-placed Atletico Madrid to four points, the Los Blancos manager said, per Fabrizio Romano:

“I think the referee did not understand Jude Bellingham’s English. He said f*ck off, not f*ck you… that’s way different”. “I won’t talk more about the referee as I want to be on the bench next week”.

New angles of the incident suggest he was along the right lines. In footage released by Spanish TV channel Movistar, the England international appears to say: "I am talking to you with respect", and as he turns away, adds: "F*** off." See the video below:

According to Bellingham himself, the final part of his conversation with Jose Luis Munuera Montero was said to himself rather than the officials. He claimed: “I said the words to myself (F**k off), not to the referee, I already turned away. It’s difficult when the referee says I insulted him, when I clearly didn’t. I am glad the videos are out as evidence, which goes against the match report.”

Should the suspension stay in place, Ancelotti will be without the midfielder for their trip to Girona next week. However, since Bellingham was shown a red card in domestic competition, he will be available for selection in Real Madrid's Champions League play-off round second leg against Manchester City on Wednesday as they look to hold on to a 3-2 aggregate lead.