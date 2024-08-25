A sparring partner of both Anthony Joshua and Daniel Dubois has made his prediction ahead of their clash at Wembley Stadium next month. Matty Harris has made his very well-educated call on who will come out on top as the two heavyweights clash for the IBF heavyweight title. The rising contender has shared the ring with both men in sparring and thus his prediction holds a lot of weight.

The reigning champion Dubois has bounced back from his loss to Oleksandr Usyk last August impressively, defeating Jarrell Miller and Filip Hrgović. However, Harris is not convinced about Dynamite's ability to get the job done on the 21st of September.

“I’m gonna just call it and say I think Joshua knocks him out. I don’t think Dubois has got a good enough defence, he’s pretty straightforward. I’ve made up my mind. I think Joshua knocks him spark out within eight rounds.”

Harris is not the only boxer to back AJ to claim the IBF heavyweight crown for a record-matching third time. Heavyweight contender and sparring partner for both men in the past, Martin Bakole, also sees Joshua winning.

GIVEMESPORT's Key Statistic: Only one of Daniel Dubois' 23 professional fights has gone the distance.

"Joshua is too good for Dubois and more experienced. He has a technique and a big heart," Bakole said to talkSPORT.com. "Daniel doesn't have a big heart, so as soon as he starts landing the big, beautiful punches, he will give up.”

Anthony Joshua vs Daniel Dubois

The winner will be eyeing the winner of Oleksandr Usyk vs Tyson Fury 2

Anthony Joshua is the clear favourite for the battle at Wembley. He has been on a serious roll since his back-to-back losses to Usyk. AJ is 4-0 since the double disappointment against the Ukrainian, with his most recent victory coming against Francis Ngannou this March via a brutally impressive second-round knockout.

Anthony Joshua & Daniel Dubois' pro boxing records (as of 25/08/24) Anthony Joshua Daniel Dubois Fights 31 23 Wins 28 21 Losses 3 2

The bout is bound to be explosive as both fighters' knockout rate is ridiculously impressive. 20 of Dubois' 21 wins have been by knockout, whereas out of 28 of AJ's wins, 25 have been via knockout.

AJ's title fight experience could aid him

However, one of the key factors which could weigh the fight in Joshua's balance is his title fight experience. AJ is a two-time unified heavyweight boxing champion, having held every belt but the WBC title in his career thus far. Unsurprisingly, he has an impressive win rate in world title fights, winning nine out of 12.

Comparatively, Dubois has only challenged for a world title once before in his career so far, in the aforementioned Usyk defeat last year.

While both men are relatively similar in height, with Joshua standing at 6ft 6in and Dubois at 6ft 5in, the former has a significant four-inch reach advantage over the 26-year-old.

While the stats and fellow fighters back Joshua to win at Wembley next month, stranger things have happened in boxing, and Dubois is the current IBF heavyweight champion for a very good reason.