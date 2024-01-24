Highlights The Houston Rockets, with their summer off-season changes, have exceeded expectations and are on track to surpass their predicted win total.

Center Alperen Şengün has emerged as a standout player, impressing with his defense and understanding of the team's schemes.

While Şengün's post-up performance is noteworthy, he still has room for improvement compared to the NBA's elite bigs like Embiid and Jokić.

The Houston Rockets have undergone a period of extensive transition, entirely overhauling their roster during the summer off-season, acquiring some notable veteran names, including Fred VanVleet and Dillon Brooks.

But, it is one of their longest-standing members on the team, albeit still only for three seasons, in Alperen Şengün, who has been the standout, with NBA insider Mark Medina calling him a ‘special’ player, after his breakout season, though he is quick to add that the 21-year-old is still young and 'has a long way to go' before he joins the league’s elite bigs.

Rockets preparing for launch

11th in West, 20-22 record

Finishing their 2022-23 NBA campaign with the joint-worst record of 22-60 in the Western Conference, tied with the San Antonio Spurs, the Rockets knew they had to add some veteran experience to the league’s second-youngest squad, who had an average age of 23.58, if they were going to be, at least, competitive during the 2023-24 season.

After overhauling the roster entirely by adding Dillon Brooks and 2019 champion Fred VanVleet in free agency, to name just a few, as well as bringing in a new head coach in Ime Udoka, all of a sudden there was some optimism surrounding Houston’s ability to be able to climb up the standings after having gone three seasons straight with the worst record in the conference.

Though, still clearly in a rebuild, there were little-to-no expectations that they would immediately make a jump big enough to land them in playoff contention, with unnamed NBA insiders for ESPN predicting they would only win a slightly improved 29 games in 2023-24 in their season previews.

But, now halfway into the season, the Rockets are on pace to way surpass this estimation, currently sitting just below .500 with a 20-22 record through their first 42 outings.

Houston Rockets - Year-to-Year Comparison Category 2022-23 2023-24 Points scored 110.7 112.5 Points allowed 118.6 112.1 Offensive rating 110.5 112.8 Defensive rating 118.6 112.5 Net rating -8.1 0.3 Stats as of Jan. 24, 2024

A significant reason for their improvement has been their top-eight ranked defense, as measured by their 112.5 defensive rating, while they also rank sixth in the Association for rebounds, 45.2, with Alperen Şengün emerging as a star on both ends of the floor.

His performances have impressed so much that when facing the lowly Detroit Pistons at the turn of the new year, the Pistons' head coach spoke glowingly of the Rockets’ 21-year-old center and his standing among the elite bigs in the NBA.

“He might be the best post-up guy in the league now. It’s like Jokić, Embiid and him.”

Source: EuroHoops

Şengün is developing ‘really well’

In light of Williams’ comments on Şengün, Medina argues that the young center still has a long way to go yet before he reaches the heights of the best in the league at his position, referring to Nikola Jokić, Joel Embiid and Karl-Anthony Towns.

However, the journalist does commend the 21-year-old for the improvements he has made, particularly on the defensive side of the ball with his effort, communication and understanding of what his role with the Rockets entails.

“Nikola Jokić, Joel Embiid and Karl-Anthony Towns would like a word with Monty Williams. Alperen Şengün is a really good player. He's developing really well, he is going to be a special player in years to come, but he's young. And, even though he's shown a lot of improvement, especially defensively, where his effort’s better, his understanding of the team’s schemes is better, and his communication is better, he still has a long way to go before anyone can say he's the best post-up guy in the league right now.”

Making his mark in the low-post

3.9 post-up points per game, sixth-best in NBA

For the 6-foot-11 center, this season so far has been one full of career milestones, where he is currently leading the Rockets with a career-high 22.0 points per contest on 53.8 percent field goal shooting, the only member of the team to be averaging 20-plus points a game.

Additionally, Şengün is leading the Rockets in rebounds, 9.2, and steals, 1.2, while also averaging 5.0 assists, having played and started all 42 of Houston’s contests this season.

Alperen Şengün - Post-Up Year-to-Year Comparison Statistics Category 2021-22 2022-23 2023-24 Possessions 2.3 3.0 3.9 Points per possession 0.93 1.00 0.99 Points 2.1 3.0 3.9 FG % 51.8 55.8 55.9 Shooting foul frequency % 12.3 11.2 11.0 And one frequency % 3.1 2.2 3.7 Stats as of Jan. 24, 2023

While Şengün is having a career-year in the post, averaging 3.9 post-up points per game, the sixth-most in the league, and shooting an effective field goal percentage of 55.9 percent, his numbers still don't match those of the likes of Embiid and Jokić.

In comparison, Embiid leads the NBA with 7.3 post-up points per game on 57.4 percent shooting, drawing fouls on 18.6 percent of his 4.4 attempts, using his physicality and bully ball demeanor in the paint.

Jokić isn’t too far behind, where he is averaging 7.1 points in post-up situations, though, he converts on his 4.7 attempts at an even greater efficiency of 61.5 percent. He also draws shooting fouls on 12.1 percent of his shots, as well as possessing an and one frequency of 3.8 percent, slightly bettering that of Şengün’s 3.7 percent.

Şengün does outscore Towns in post-up scoring situations, with the Minnesota Timberwolves big only averaging 3.3 points, though, like Jokić, he also converts at 60-plus percent, averaging 62.6 percent of his 2.2 shot attempts per game, in which he draws a shooting foul 15.7 percent of the time.

Where Towns outranks all three aforementioned players is in his ability to play through contact, as shown by his and one frequency, which is a whopping 7.4 percent.

On the defensive end, though, Şengün holds his opponents to only 46.6 percent shooting when he is their primary defender for a percentage points difference of minus-3.9 percent. When comparing that figure to Embiid, Jokić and Towns, he surpasses all but the reigning MVP, Embiid, who holds his opponents to 44.4 percent shooting, for a difference percentage of minus-6.1 percent.

Overall, Şengün’s season for the Rockets so far cannot be understated, and he is a key reason as to why they are enjoying more success than they have over the previous four years.

While Embiid and Jokic, in particular, are two of the top post-up bigs in the league, the center hailing from Turkey has shown glimpses as to why some consider him to be well on the way to reaching the heights of his competitors.

For the Rockets, they may have a gem on their hands, and they will need him to sustain his performances if they are to shock the league by somehow defying the odds and making the post-season for the first time since the 2019-20 season.

With neither expectations nor pressure on that front, though, they should just continue to enjoy the season they are having so far and see where it leads them.

All statistics courtesy of Statmuse, ESPN, NBA.com and Basketball Reference.