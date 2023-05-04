When you think of the most iconic football boots of all-time, Adidas Predators are one of the first that spring to mind.

The boots were first introduced in 1994.

Countless legends of the game have donned the boots since its inception nearly 30 years ago, including David Beckham, Zinedine Zidane and Alessandro Del Piero.

A special edition of the boots have now been released.

Pro:Direct Soccer have released a special edition of the Predator Accelerator, to celebrate the 25th anniversary of both the retailer and the Accelerator itself.

And they are just beautiful. View them below...

They also shared a video of Steven Gerrard's reaction to seeing the boots for the first time. View it below...

Gerrard looked very impressed and it's easy to see why.

Pro:Direct Soccer's description of the boots read: "Play like an icon with adidas Predator Accelerator FG x PD25 SE football boots in Core Black/Red/Red/Met Silver, a limited edition remake of the legendary 90s Pred, created in recognition of Pro:Direct's 25th anniversary.

"Arriving with dazzling chrome accents, this special edition of the Predator Accelerator sees the iconic upper of the '98 original paired with the modern ControlFrame soleplate of the Mutator+.

"The signature rubber elements the likes of Gerrard, Beckham and Zidane used to such devastating effect sit primed and ready on the forefoot, with the curved 3-stripes and traditional foldover tongue complete the classic look.

"The tongue features the modern adidas logo and the old-school version on the flipside. Underfoot, the ControFrame's aggressive traction provides gamechanging grip whatever era you're playing in."

The boots were released at 9am on Thursday May 4.

Only 998 of the boots were released at a price of £300 and were only available to purchase on Pro Direct Soccer's app.

There was such a high demand for the boots that, just minutes after they released, the app crashed.

It's easy to understand why fans were so desperate to get their hands on a pair.

They are stunning and we are very envious of anyone who managed to purchase them.