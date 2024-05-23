Highlights Scotland face a tough challenge at Euro 2024, with an opening game against hosts Germany.

Scotland has made it to another major tournament after a sterling effort in qualification saw them finish runners-up behind Spain. But, they have a mighty task on their hands when it comes to Euro 2024, having been drawn in a group with three-time European Championship winners Germany, Switzerland, and Hungary.

Steve Clarke's men begin their journey at Euro 2024 against the hosts, Germany, on June 14 for the opening game of the tournament. Naturally, Scotland will be underdogs for the tie, but that may well suit them down to the ground. Indeed, great strides have been made in recent years for the Tartan Army, and they now have a squad boasting a range of players from some of the top clubs in England and, as always, some of the most talented players in the Scottish Premier League.

One such individual is Ben Doak. In a big update, the talented winger has been named by Clarke in Scotland's provisional 28-man squad for the upcoming tournament. It's certainly exciting news that one of the best young players at Liverpool has made the cut. But, can the 18-year-old cement his place in Clarke's final squad despite never making a senior appearance? And, better yet, could Doak be the secret weapon Scotland need to upset the odds in Germany?

Ben Doak Career Stats Team Appearances Goals Assists Liverpool 10 0 0 Liverpool Under-21s 16 5 2 Liverpool Under-19s 8 4 4 Liverpool Under-18s 5 2 2 Celtic 2 0 0 Scotland Under-21s 5 1 1 Scotland Under-17s 9 4 2 Scotland Under-16s 1 0 0 Total 56 16 11

Ben Doak's Career so Far

From Celtic to Liverpool

Having come through the youth system at his boyhood club Celtic, Doak made just two first-team appearances for the Hoops before Liverpool came knocking in 2022. The Merseyside club paid a nominal fee of £600,000 in compensation for the teenager, and he made a huge impression in the Liverpool youth team last season.

Doak consistently produced attacking returns for the Under-18s, Under-19s, and Under-21 sides. In particular, Doak lit up the UEFA Youth League, with four goals and four assists in the group stages. That purple patch included two wins over Rangers, with the former Celtic man bagging a goal in each game to make the success all the sweeter.

That was enough to really attract the attention of Jurgen Klopp, who gave Doak his senior debut for Liverpool with a brief substitute appearance on Boxing Day against Aston Villa. He followed that up with a 22-minute cameo against Brighton three weeks later, but Doak failed to make the first-team squad again that season – although his manager would refer to him as a “special boy” in May.

Still, the future looked bright for Doak, and he made the most of his opportunities in pre-season last summer for Liverpool. After the friendly against Karlsruher, in which Doak played the full second half, Klopp's reaction said it all. "Oh my god, Ben Doak," the German effused, after seeing the young winger tear it up and help the Reds to a 4-2 win.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Scotland have qualified for the World Cup eight times, and the European Championship four times, but have never made it past the group stages of any major tournament.

Doak came on as a substitute in the opening game of this season, playing 13 minutes against Chelsea. He was named in the matchday squad for a further eight league games in the subsequent months, but never made it off the bench. He did, however, feature in the Europa League, starting three out of the six group matches. And then, disaster struck: Doak suffered a meniscus tear in December, and his season was over.

We could have witnessed one of the best young players in the Premier League truly make his mark this term, but it wasn't to be. Equipped with electric pace, bags of creativity, and a real desire to take a man on, Doak has the potential to be exactly the kind of player Liverpool need: a classic winger, someone who will hug the touchline, who will make things happen, and who will make life miserable for his opponents.

Steve Clarke on Ben Doak

"He catches your eye"

Upon calling the youngster into his national team squad for the Euros, Scotland boss Clarke had plenty of kind things to say about Doak. He told the press:

"Ben has a lot of talent. He catches your eye. Pace is something we haven't got in abundance."

He is the kind of player any team would love to have, and Clarke is ready to gamble on the teenager without ever having given him a senior cap to date. That debut would likely have happened already, were it not for the injury, but Doak is now fit again and ready to seize his opportunity.

Scotland have two friendlies before the start of Euro 2024 — against Gibraltar and Finland — and Doak simply has to be given the chance to shine. By the sounds of it, he will get that opportunity. On Doak's inclusion in the provisional squad, Clarke said: "I've never had the chance to work closely with Ben. It just seemed like the right opportunity to put him in. We'll have a look and see how he does."

If Doak can replicate the form he showed for Liverpool in brief glimpses at the start of the season, Scotland could have one of the surprise packages of Euro 2024 among their squad. Arne Slot, watch closely, because your job might be about to get a little easier.

