Both RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley seem to have been enjoying life with the Toronto Raptors after making the move over to Canada, via trade, at the turn of the new year.

With the Raptors in clear rebuilding mode, as evidenced by their recent roster overhaul, NBA insider Mark Medina beilieves that the duo’s new environment gives them the opportunity to thrive and accelerate their development, which, in the long-term, Toronto should become the beneficiary of.

Raptors fire sale in full swing

Toronto still thought to be active ahead of trade deadline

​​​The Raptors now only have one member of the roster that won the 2019 NBA championship, and Toronto’s first in franchise history, still remaining on the team (Chris Boucher) after they traded All-Star Pascal Siakam to the Indiana Pacers.

In exchange, they acquired Bruce Brown Jr., Jordan Nwora, and three first-round draft picks, as well as Kira Lewis (via the New Orleans Pelicans), though, recent reports indicate that they could be willing to move Brown on elsewhere in a subsequent deal.

Toronto Raptors - 2023-24 NBA Season Roster Overhaul Outgoings Incomings OG Anunoby RJ Barrett Pascal Siakam Immanuel Quickley Precious Achiuwa Bruce Brown Jr. Malachi Flynn Jordan Nwora Kira Lewis

Per a report from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski on NBA Countdown, the 27-year-old wing has had “no shortage of teams reaching out to Toronto”, with the Los Angeles Lakers and New York Knicks headlining the list of names in the Brown sweepstakes.

This comes after the Raptors had already started their fire sale at the turn of the year, sending OG Anunoby, along with Precious Achiuwa and Malachi Flynn to the Knicks, in exchange for Immanuel Quickley and RJ Barrett, who got his move to his hometown team.

After offloading two members of their core in Anunoby and Siakam within mere weeks of each other, Medina argues that Barrett and Quickley are now in an environment where they have the opportunity to develop and thrive, without the added pressure on them from one of the league's biggest markets in New York.

Additionally, the journalist argues that the move helps the Raptors organization, as a whole, by potentially accelerating their rebuilding process.

“For the Raptors, it works really well for them because they're tilting more toward, ‘you know what, let's tear this down. Let's start rebuilding’… they're not expected to make a deep playoff push or anything, so they can start developing at a much better rate.”

Knicks ‘should have kept’ Barrett and Quickley

Medina makes the case for the Knicks having kept ahold of their former duo in the long-term, but suggested the move that sent the ‘special’ pair to Canada was imperative for aligning with New York’s ‘win-now’ stance.

“I really like RJ Barrett, Immanuel Quickley. They're great young talents. I think the argument could be made that the Knicks should have kept those players, but I think given that they were in win-now mode, they didn't want to have to wait even more as far as playing time, development. But those guys are really special players.”

Speedy acclimatisation to the 416

Barrett and Quickley both putting up career numbers for their new team

With the Raptors now having traded away their leading scorer in Siakam, Barrett has taken over that role, currently averaging 20.2 points, 7.0 rebounds and 3.6 assists, all career-highs, through his first 11 games with his childhood team.

In 33.1 minutes per contest, the former Duke Blue Devil is also shooting the ball at a career-high efficiency, at 54.5 percent from the field, while averaging 39.1 percent from behind the three-point line, his best mark since the 2020-21 season (40.1 percent).

2023-24 NBA Season Advanced Statistics Comparison Category RJ Barrett Immanuel Quickley Team New York Knicks Toronto Raptors New York Knicks Toronto Raptors Offensive rating 114.7 117.1 117.4 113.0 Defensive rating 115.1 117.2 109.2 120.7 Net rating -0.4 -0.1 +8.2 -7.7 Stats as of Jan. 21, 2024

Similarly, Quickley has quickly adapted to a new starting role in Toronto, having come off the bench every game this season when playing for the Knicks.

In 31.4 minutes per game, the guard is averaging 17.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 5.7 rebounds per contest, again all career-high numbers. He is the team’s third leading scorer behind Barrett and Scottie Barnes (20.1 points per game).

Despite the 24-year-old averaging a career number of shot attempts per game, 13.6, he is converting on only 42.7 percent of those attempts from the field, his lowest mark since his sophomore season.

But, from behind the perimeter, he is the most efficient he has ever been, connecting from deep at a rate of 45.5 percent on his 6.0 attempts per game, both career-highs.

Overall, both Barrett and Quickley have slotted into the Raptors’ rotation seemingly effortlessly, and have provided some much needed scoring on the offensive side of the ball with the losses of Siakam (22.2 points) and Anunoby (15.1 points).

As it stands, the trade looks to have been a resounding success for Toronto, but only time will tell on whether this will hold true.

Nonetheless, their rebuild is fully in motion, and with potentially a few more moves on the way before the deadline, there is now a lot of optimism surrounding this young Raptors core, and what it might mean for the organization's future.

All statistics courtesy of Statmuse, ESPN, NBA.com and Basketball Reference.