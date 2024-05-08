Highlights Special watches have been made ahead of the Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk heavyweight fight on the 18th of May.

Both fighters will receive one of the watches, while a third will be auctioned off for charity.

Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk will be given their own unique watches made by Jacob & Co ahead of their heavyweight clash on the 18th of May. The watchmakers will give both boxers their own distinct timepieces in collaboration with Big Time Creative Shop, a design studio owned by General Entertainment Authority, a governmental department which heads up bringing international events to Saudi Arabia.

The watch pays tribute to the fighters, with three-dimensional figurines of both boxers inside the piece, as well as a centrepiece that showcases the fact it's a fight to be crowned undisputed. It also has the fight's nickname on the centrepiece, 'Ring of Fire'.

Despite this being a specially made watch for the big fight, this will not be Fury’s first Jacob & Co product, after he received a Bugatti Chiron Tourbillon watch before his fight against Francis Ngannou late last year.

In addition to the watches made for the athletes, a third watch will be made and auctioned to raise money for charity Make-A-Wish International, which frequently collaborates with combat sports to make children’s dreams come true.

“At Jacob & Co., we have a long history of making bespoke timepieces with and for fighters. It’s a privilege for us to make this limited edition Astronomia Art Ring of Fire. Especially because proceeds from one of the timepieces will go to one of the most respectable charities. This fight is one for the ages,” founder of the company, Jacob Arabo, has said.

Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk

The much anticipated fight will take place on Saturday the 18th of May at the Kingdom Arena, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, the same venue as Fury’s controversial win against Ngannou.

Tyson Fury & Oleksandr Usyk's professional stats (as of 08/05/24) Tyson Fury Oleksandr Usyk Age 35 36 Fights 35 21 Wins 34 21 Losses 0 0 Draws 1 0 Knockouts 24 14 Height 6ft 7" 6ft 3" Reach 85" 78"

Recently, Fury has come out with a rather respectful message for Usyk, saying: "I respect Usyk as a man. I respect his career as well - Olympic champion, undisputed cruiserweight champion, unified heavyweight champion. You have to respect that, I'm fighting the real deal. I'm looking forward to the challenge. He's got good footwork, good boxing ability, technically sound. He's proved he can mix it with the big heavyweights because he's beat Anthony Joshua and Daniel Dubois. I'm messing with an elite fighter.”

Both boxers will put their unbeaten records on the line, but only one will claim the title. Usyk’s fast footwork and unusual use of a southpaw stance, despite him being right-handed, may prove problematic for Fury. Even fellow boxer Anthony Joshua has predicted that Usyk will win the bout, having experienced his mastery first-hand when losing to him back in 2021.