YouTube sensation IShowSpeed (aka Speed) made a surprise appearance in the 2025 WWE Royal Rumble match - and was left with the war wounds to prove it, despite only being in the match for a brief period.

When scheduled number eight entrant Akira Tozawa was attacked while making his way to the ring, Speed was called upon by WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H to take his place.

The 20-year-old - whose real name is Darren Watkins Jr - seemed to be having the time of his life as he made his way to the ring. Speed even managed to bag himself (half of) a Royal Rumble elimination, as he helped Bron Breakker to eliminate Otis.

Speed was Brutalised by Bron Breakker at WWE Royal Rumble 2025

The YouTuber suffered a legitimate injury after being eliminated

Never one to miss a moment in the spotlight, the social media star marked the moment by landing a backflip and then hitting Cristiano Ronaldo's iconic 'Sui' celebration. The fun was soon over, though, as Breakker turned on him in brutal fashion.

The reigning Intercontinental Champion held nothing back as he ran straight through Speed with the tackle. Bron then pressed a lifeless Speed over his head and dumped him into the arms of Otis, who was watching on the outside of the ring.