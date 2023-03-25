Those familiar with the football YouTube world will be aware of IShowSpeed, aka Cristiano Ronaldo's biggest fan.

Well, he's been at it again recently with his actions with one of CR7's international teammates.

A video has appeared on social media and gone viral of Speed with none other than Chelsea's Joao Felix, one of the club's many winter recruits.

In the video, Felix and Speed appear to be in a restaurant, and as Felix is having some of his dessert, he teases Speed by waving it in his face.

Speed's reaction was to bark. Yes, you read that right, for those familiar with Speed's YouTube content will know he is barking mad. Pardon the pun.

Video: Speed barking in the face of Chelsea's Joao Felix

The weird stunt was greeted with laughter by Felix and his entourage. The on loan Chelsea star could be forgiven, however, for being baffled by the situation.

The replies to the video on Twitter were a sight to behold as one user tweeted, "This guy is so cringe," while another echoed that statement by simply tweeting, "Cringe."

Other users were more concerned about Felix's welfare by saying: "Get away from Felix!"

Felix away with Portugal during international break

Felix played 67 minutes of Portugal's 4-0 thrashing of Liechtenstein on Thursday evening, with Cristiano Ronaldo, Bernardo Silva and Joao Cancelo on the scoresheet. Tomorrow, Roberto Martinez's side will face Luxembourg hoping to get a firm grip at the top of Group J.

Speed's admirers on social media are calling for him to meet Ronaldo while he is with some of the Portuguese stars. A number of users have been quick to comment on the potential collaboration, suggesting Speed's usual antics would not go down as well with Ronaldo.

One user tweeted: "Idk man, this isn't funny. There's no way he is meeting Ronaldo like that. Ronaldo, be safe."

Ronaldo has been Speed's idol for a long time, but his content isn't for everyone, and whether Ronaldo would be impressed by Speed's antics remains to be seen.

Though, it is unlikely the Portuguese sensation would be happy to meet Speed while behaving like this. Sorry, Speed!