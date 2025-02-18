Summary IShowSpeed's WWE in-ring debut ended disastrously with a spear from Bron Breakker in the Royal Rumble.

The YouTube star needed a neck brace and suffered a nasty leg wound after his participation.

Speed opened up about his experience, describing it as one of the worst sports experiences ever.

IShowSpeed has gone viral several times throughout his career. But during the Royal Rumble, the YouTube star trended for the most unfortunate of reasons — for himself at least.

The 2025 Royal Rumble was supposed to be a festive moment for Speed. The internet star was personally invited to the WWE Premium Live Event by Triple H himself. The Game permitted him to do whatever he wanted during the show. Throughout the evening, Speed clowned around backstage at the Lucas Oil Stadium. He interacted with several WWE superstars and even had a hilarious segment with John Cena.

But during as the show rolled on, the 20-year-old needed to put his wrestling pants on. After Carmelo Hayes took out No. 8 entrant Akira Tozawa from the men's Royal Rumble match, Triple H tapped on the Twitch streamer to be a replacement entrant.

Speed Participates in the Royal Rumble

The YouTuber was a surprise, replacement entrant

Credit: WWE

Speed was initially taken aback as he wasn't ready to step into the squared circle for the first time. Nonetheless, the Indianapolis crowd erupted as he entered the ring. Speed's WWE debut seemed to go well initially as he helped Bron Breakker eliminate Otis. Unfortunately, it immediately turned into a nightmare for the YouTube star.

As Speed imitated football sensation Cristiano Ronaldo with a 'Siu!' and celebrated his WWE moment in the ring, Breakker sped through the ropes and nailed the online streamer with arguably one of the most devastating spears he has ever delivered.

The Intercontinental Champion then hauled the internet star over the top rope and eliminated him from the match. To make matters worse, Otis caught him and flung him over the announce table.

The aftermath wasn't good for Speed. He needed to be wheeled off the arena and sported a neckbrace following the devastation. He was limping backstage and even had a nasty wound on his leg.

Speed Opens Up About Getting Speared at WWE Royal Rumble

The YouTube star spoke for the first time after his viral WWE moment

Credit: IShowSpeed

It's been a couple of weeks since the Royal Rumble. After taking some time to recover, Speed finally talked about his WWE experience on his livestream.

The day after Bron Breakker speared me... I had probably one of the worst headaches... I couldn't move... I thought I was genuinely about to die... That was one of the craziest, worst sports experiences ever.

This isn't the first time a WWE experience has gone south for IShowSpeed. The internet star also appeared at WrestleMania 40 to support his buddy Logan Paul during his Triple Threat match against Randy Orton and Kevin Owens. Unfortunately, Speed was on the receiving end of an RKO from The Viper.