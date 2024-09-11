Key Takeaways Fourteen ball carriers reached over 20 MPH in Week 1 of the 2024 NFL season.

The list includes notable speedsters like Jameson Williams and Rashid Shaheed, but the top-five includes some surprising entrants.

The fastest play of the week was clocked at 21.89 MPH, achieved by ?.

More than ever, the NFL is a game of speed.

Look no further than the Miami Dolphins , who have made a living the last few years off of employing some of the fastest track burners in the league. Being able to run by defenders is a skill that simply can't be taught, and it leads to the kind of explosive highlights people make hype videos out of.

As expected, Week 1 brought the heat in terms of speed. There were 17 individual plays where a player registered a speed greater than 20 miles per hour, achieved by 14 different players.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: In 2023, the fastest ball carrier time achieved was by DK Metcalf at 22.23 MPH, on a 73-yard touchdown reception in Week 13.

Interestingly, the Dolphins didn't land anyone in the top-five of the fastest ball carriers from Week 1 of the 2024 NFL season. There are a few names on this list you might expect, but also a couple of surprises, especially near the top.

All ball carrier speeds are courtesy of NFL Next Gen Stats. Note that a player must be in possession of the ball at some point during a play in order to qualify for this list.

Finally, a quick shoutout to Rashid Shaheed , who didn't crack the top-five, but did have the 7th (20.52 MPH), 11th (20.25 MPH), and 12th (20.13 MPH) fastest runs of the week.

Related 10 Key Takeaways From NFL Week 1 Here are the biggest takeaways from the first week of the 2024 NFL season.

5 Detroit Lions WR Jameson Williams,

Williams had a breakout performance on SNF

Credit: © Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Play: 36-yard reception, 2nd Quarter

Speed: 21.03 MPH

Jameson Williams had the best game of his NFL career in Week 1, surpassing 100 receiving yards for the first time. While his 52-yard touchdown was impressive - he badly beat All-Pro cornerback Tre'Davious White on a go route - it was on a crossing route over the middle of the field that he achieved his top speed of 21.03 MPH.

This was exactly the "Jamo" that Lions fans were hoping to see, as he's stepping into the WR2 role opposite Amon-Ra St. Brown now that Josh Reynolds is with the Denver Broncos . Finally healthy after multiple lower body injuries since being drafted, Williams' game-breaking speed will be a defining feature of Detroit's offense this season.

4 Philadelphia Eagles WR A.J. Brown,

Brown was part of a dominant offensive performance for Philly in Brazil

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The Play: 67-yard touchdown reception, 3rd Quarter

Speed: 21.05 MPH

A.J. Brown is one of the league's best receivers, and this play showcases his full array of talents. First, he gets All-Pro cornerback Jaire Alexander to bite on a double-move, beating him up the field. He then catches the pass from Jalen Hurts at the 40-yard line, and proceeds to hit top gear and runs past Alexander to the end zone.

It was another ho-hum, five reception, 119 yard game for Brown, who's posted back-to-back 1400+ yard seasons in Philadelphia. As the top option in an offense that also features Saquon Barkley and DeVonta Smith, Brown should continue taking advantage of his opportunities against single-coverage.

3 Indianapolis Colts WR/KR Anthony Gould,

While the play wasn't significant, Gould certainly showed off his wheels

CREDIT: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

The Play: 26-yard kickoff return, 4th Quarter

Speed: 21.05 MPH

There's no lasting footage of this play, which otherwise looks like an inconspicuous kick return on the stat sheet. However, Anthony Gould, a fifth-round pick in this year's draft, hit a blazing top speed of 21.05 MPH on his fourth-quarter return, taking advantage of the league's new kick return rules. Gould ultimately returned four kicks during his NFL debut for 109 yards (27.3 yard average).

Gould was never much of a receiver in college with Oregon State, catching 84 passes for 1,360 yards in five seasons with the Beavers. He made a living as a punt returner, though, scoring two touchdowns and averaging 18.3 yards per return in 2022. He only returned one kick in his entire collegiate career, though the Colts clearly feel confident in his ability to do it at the pro level.

2 WR Alec Pierce, Indianapolis Colts

Pierce was a big play machine in Week 1

Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

The Play: 60-yard touchdown reception, 1st Quarter

Speed: 21.21 MPH

It's hard to believe that the craziest part of this play wasn't the absurd speed Alec Pierce hit while running away from two defenders, but the impossible throw Anthony Richardson made to ensure Pierce would find himself on the speed leaderboard (speederboard?). Pierce actually featured twice on the top-20 fastest ball carriers of the week list, also grabbing the No. 6 spot (20.95 MPH) on a 57-yard reception in the fourth quarter.

Pierce totaled three receptions for a whopping 125 yards and a touchdown in Week 1, playing in 84% of the offense's snaps after taking on 95% a year ago. He looks like a fixture on the outside opposite Michael Pittman Jr. , making him one of the most popular waiver wire pickups in fantasy football.

1 Houston Texans WR Nico Collins,

Though not known for his speed, no one was faster than Collins last week

Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

The Play: 55-yard reception, 2nd Quarter

Speed: 21.89 MPH

This game between the Colts and Texans really ended up being a track race, huh? Nico Collins , who is 6'4" and 220 pounds, nearly hit 22 MPH on this reception, which would have resulted in a touchdown if it wasn't underthrown by C.J. Stroud .

Coming off a season in which he posted a stat line of 80 receptions, 1,297 receiving yards, and eight touchdowns, Collins has firmly entrenched himself as one of the better WR1s in the league. Though he's contending with Tank Dell , Stefon Diggs , and Joe Mixon in the Texans' obscenely overpowered offense, Collins remains Stroud's favorite target. With some luck (and more accurate throws from Stroud), Collins could post the fastest ball carrier time in the NFL this year.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise. All ball carrier speeds are courtesy of NFL Next Gen Stats.