YouTuber Speed was as stunned as everyone else watching when Romelu Lukaku missed his late chance in the Champions League final.

The well-known Cristiano Ronaldo fan was rooting for Inter Milan in Istanbul and was streaming his reactions during the game.

As Robin Gosens headed the ball across the penalty area, Lukaku looked destined to score to take the game to extra-time.

The Belgian forward headed the ball down, but Ederson reacted brilliantly to keep the ball out of his net.

Video: Speed's live reaction to Lukaku's miss

Manchester City's historic treble is complete

Manchester City went on to lift the Champions League to complete a sensational treble for Pep Guardiola’s side this season.

Thinking that Lukaku had scored, Speed turned around to the people around him to celebrate what he thought was an equaliser for the Italian giants.

He shouted: “Let’s go! Let’s go! Inter Milan!”

Before the supporters around him gestured to say that it was not a goal, with the American internet personality confused as to what was going on.

He then questioned: “What? It went in? It didn’t go in?”

The hilarious reaction is another in a long-line of viral moments that the YouTuber has been a part of since he gained wide attention for his live streams and gaming clips.

He attended the FA Cup final last weekend, so he has been able to witness two parts of the treble as it seems he is good luck for the blue side of Manchester.

Rodri’s second-half strike was the difference between the teams in an evenly-contested final at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul.

The Premier League winners were expected to win against the Italian side, but they had to survive a few scares to finally get that elusive Champions League title.

Federico Dimarco thought he had equalised shortly after Rodri’s opener, but his looping header bounced off the crossbar.

Lukaku then missed the big chance, before he dragged a shot wide a few minutes later.

Manchester City’s bench and staff raced onto the pitch at full-time with their players visibly emotional at completing the rare feat.

Inter players sunk to the floor, but they can be proud of their run to the final, which saw them beat local-rivals AC Milan in the semi-final to reach Istanbul’s showpiece event.

The final is held at Wembley next season where Speed will be hoping to see his side Manchester United in action after they qualified for next season’s tournament by finishing third in the Premier League.