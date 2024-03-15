Highlights The Lakers improved their three-point shooting post-trade deadline, now ranked second most efficient in NBA at 41.3%.

One of the biggest names available in the NBA buyout market after last month's trade deadline was Spencer Dinwiddie, but it didn’t take long for the Los Angeles Lakers to snag the 30-year-old’s services, with league insider Mark Medina arguing that he was a steal for the organization at $1.5 million.

Lakers on the Charge

9-6 record since the trade deadline

If the Lakers are to cement a place in the Play-In Tournament, at the very least, then coming out of the All-Star break, they needed to find a way to put wins on the board more frequently.

In order to do so, they needed to somehow improve their three-point shooting, where prior to the trade deadline back in February, they ranked 15th in the league for three-point percentage, averaging 36.6 percent from behind the line as a team.

After opting not to make any deals at the deadline, the Los Angeles organization turned their head toward the buyout market, with Spencer Dinwiddie, a player who fit the mold of what they were looking for in a complementary rotation piece, having been made available by the Toronto Raptors after he was traded by the Brooklyn Nets.

L.A. Lakers - 2023-24 Season Splits Category Pre-Trade Deadline Post-Trade Deadline PTS 117.0 117.8 OPP PTS 117.1 120.1 FG% 49.4 51.8 3P FG% 37.0 41.3 +/- -0.1 -2.3

With both the Lakers and the Dallas Mavericks interested in the 30-year-old’s services, Dinwiddie ultimately chose to sign with his hometown team, and with him, he brought veteran backcourt scoring, something the Lakers have been lacking this season with the long-term injury of Gabe Vincent.

Since the trade deadline, the Lakers' three-point shooting has risen to 41.3 percent, second to the Boston Celtics (42.2 percent) for the most efficient output in the NBA.

In that span, they have produced a 9-6 record, including picking up some notable wins against considered title contenders, including the L.A. Clippers, Oklahoma City Thunder and Minnesota Timberwolves.

Dinwiddie Is a ‘Really Good Fit’ With the Lakers

Medina believes that Dinwiddie’s overall production and skill set can provide support to the Lakers in their weaker areas, mainly their deep shooting, and their perimeter defense, especially considering the notable absence of wing, Jarred Vanderbilt, and the uncertainty still surrounding Vincent.

Furthermore, considering that the Lakers have viewed Dinwiddie as a potential trade target before, to get him on the buyout market at a mere $1.5 million, the journalist argues is a ‘steal’ of a price.

“I think it's a really good fit. The Lakers have needed three-point shooting, he provides that. They need some more perimeter defense, he can provide that, and they also need more wing presence overall because of injuries, and he can provide that. There is optimism internally that Jarred Vanderbilt can come back, but there are questions about Gabe Vincent. They needed to add more perimeter depth, and the problem and challenge for the Lakers is that they didn't really have a lot of assets to work with. So, for them to get Spencer Dinwiddie, who I thought was already a legitimate trade target on the buyout market, for $1.5 million is a steal."

Game Changing Impact off the Bench

Leads Lakers with plus-6.2 net efficiency

A career 33.1 percent three-point shooter, Dinwiddie arguably went through somewhat of a slump from distance this season during his time with the Nets, averaging only 32.0 percent.

With the Lakers lacking efficiency from range, they were hoping that he could find some rhythm in his stroke with his hometown team. But, through his first 13 games with them, he has only been knocking down his 2.8 attempts at a rate of 30.6 percent.

Spencer Dinwiddie - 2023-24 Season Advanced Splits Category Brooklyn Nets L.A. Lakers ORTG 114.9 121.7 DRTG 155.9 115.5 NRTG -1.0 6.2 TS% 53.0 46.2 USG% 18.1 10.5

However, he has been significantly impactful elsewhere on the court, mainly with his playmaking, and defensive efforts in the clutch.

While D’Angelo Russell received most of the plaudits for the Lakers’ thrilling win against the Milwaukee Bucks with his 44 point outing, including the game-winning shot, and the team without LeBron James active no less, the critical game-saving play came on the defensive side of the ball by Dinwiddie.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Spencer Dinwiddie's seven assists on debut was the second-most for a Laker coming off the bench on debut in franchise history (Charlie Scott,1977 - nine assists).

Tasked with guarding Damian Lillard with 5.9 seconds left in the fourth quarter, Dinwiddie stayed with his man and managed to block Lillard's three-point attempt, before tussling for the ball until the final buzzer sounded, which sealed a narrow 123-122 victory over the Wisconsin outfit.

Despite having averaged only 0.3 blocks since his arrival in Los Angeles, Dinwiddie went on to swat two in that game, including the game-sealer.

While the 30-year-old's numbers don't look impressive by any means, where he is averaging 4.5 points, 2.9 assists, and 1.1 rebounds at a lowly 33.9 percent shooting clip, Dinwiddie is leading the entire Lakers roster in overall efficiency with plus-6.2, while he also has a team-leading plus-minus of plus-2.2.

As a result, his overall impact on the team cannot be defined by the numbers in the box score, nor his three-point accuracy, and as it stands, he may well turn out to be an integral part of the Lakers' playoff chase, and with that, he could also be one of the steals of the buyout market, though, that still remains to be seen.

