Spencer Dinwiddie’s time as a Los Angeles Laker has, so far, not turned out the way he had expected.

The 30-year-old point guard signed a $1.5 million contract with the Lakers after he was waived by the Toronto Raptors. He was sent there by the Brooklyn Nets at the Trade Deadline, a team that was in the midst of breaking off the pieces from the Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving era, and one of those pieces was Dinwiddie.

Dinwiddie had spent time in Brooklyn before, but never quite had to play the filler role he is currently playing with the Lakers, a team that stood pat at the Trade Deadline. Dinwiddie has admitted that his time with the Nets was quite dysfunctional and added complexity to his adjustment process to the Lakers.

“Obviously, the way [stuff] shook out in Brooklyn kind of put me more so in this box than my game being in that box. It’s not like I’m 35 or coming off injury or washed or anything…Like, I’m one of them guys. Let’s not get it twisted. But I also understand being a part of a bigger unit.”

Dinwiddie has floated around the league as a role player, but his role on the Lakers now requires him to play in the shadow of LeBron James and Anthony Davis, something he is not used to.

Dinwiddie’s Diminished Stats in LA

PPG with Lakers: 4.6 - PPG with Nets: 12.6

Since joining the Lakers, Dinwiddie’s performance has decreased significantly. This may stem from his minutes played, which is much less than his time in Brooklyn due to his new role. While he was forced to be one of the main men on the Nets, his role with the Lakers is more reserved due to them having stronger pieces (such as LeBron and Davis) that the Nets did not.

As a result, Dinwiddie is averaging only 23.5 minutes over his first 18 games with the Lakers. This is down significantly from the 30.7 minutes per game he averaged with the Nets earlier this season. He is also averaging far less points per game with the Lakers than he did with the Nets, at 4.7 per game as opposed to 12.6 with the Nets.

Spencer Dinwiddie – 2023-24 Stats Category With Nets With Lakers MP 30.7 23.5 PPG 12.6 4.7 RPG 3.3 1.1 APG 6.0 2.7 FG% 39.1 35.4 3PT% 32.0 32.4

Rebounds are also three times worse, with Dinwiddie averaging 3.3 per game with the Nets but only 1.1 per game with the Lakers. Assists are also down, currently at 2.7 per game as opposed to his previous 6.0 per game. Dinwiddie’s shooting has also suffered, with his shooting from the field being 3% worse than it was in Brooklyn, and 1.2 percent worse from the free-throw line.

His three-point shooting percentage is the only aspect of his game that has increased since his time with the Lakers, though it has increased almost an insignificant amount (32.0 percent to 32.4 percent).

Potential Playoff Role in Jeoparde

Dinwiddie’s lackluster play may have forced him out of a playoff role

The question remains whether Dinwiddie will see an important role come the playoffs, should the Lakers reach that realm. They are expected to, as they currently sit at ninth in the Western Conference, with a 37-32 record, which would be good enough for the play-in tournament.

Should the Lakers advance, it is here that Dinwiddie’s role comes into question. The Lakers would be coming from a lower position and thus would have to fight and claw their way through the playoffs. With star talent such as LeBron James and Anthony Davis leading the way, that is certainly possible, but it also means there is less margin for error — and maybe less room for Dinwiddie.

“I think that goes back to what I kind of said when I first got here just observing from afar. When [the Lakers] are on and we’re playing at our peak, you can argue we’re the best team in the league. But we have too many stretches where like you said, they shoot 57 percent or something of that nature and we kind of drop the ball.”

Dinwiddie played well in the Lakers’ overtime victory against the Washington Wizards, notching 10 points and two three-pointers off the bench. But the game was used as another example of the team struggling against weaker opponents, something they must clean up if they seek to do damage in the playoffs.

Spencer Dinwiddie - 2023-24 On/Off-Court Splits Category On-Court Off-Court Offensive rating 124.3 112.9 Defensive rating 115.3 118.1 Net Rating 9.0 -5.1 Field goal % 54.1 45.6 3-point field goal % 43.3 38.9

Lakers coach Darvin Ham offered some encouraging words about Dinwiddie and his play. He acknowledged that the veteran has not hit his peak yet with the team, but believes it will be coming soon.

“Spencer is a high IQ, smart, intelligent human and basketball player. So yeah, you’re gonna go through that process when you come into a new situation, that process of discovery. We just told him to be aggressive, attack when you’re able to attack and continue to learn the system. But I’m not worried about Spencer. He’s gonna figure it out, we’re gonna figure it out and help put him in a position where he can be ultra successful.”

In comparison to Dinwiddie, James at 39 years old is having a much better season. He is averaging 25.5 points per game, 7.2 rebounds, and 8.1 assists per game. Anthony Davis is averaging 24.5 points, 12.3 rebounds, and 3.6 assists per game. Plus, the Lakers’ fairly deep bench means that Dinwiddie’s spot in the playoff rotation is not sealed.

Regardless of the Lakers’ final record, they will be able to do damage if they make the playoffs, due to their star-studded lineup. But if Dinwiddie fails to hit his stride prior to that point, he may easily play himself right out of the rotation come playoffs.