The Los Angeles Lakers did not make a move to fortify their roster ahead of the NBA Trade Deadline, but they did get D'Angelo Russell and Austin Reaves some help in the backcourt on the buyout market. After being traded from the Brooklyn Nets to the Toronto Raptors, Spencer Dinwiddie was waived and could sign with any team in the league, provided that they could afford him.

He ended up with the Lakers, aspiring for a Finals win. Dinwiddie is expected to be an elite bench piece that elevates the Lakers' championship odds, although they were not the only team that was interested in his services.

Spencer Dinwiddie Career Stats G PPG AST FG% 3PT% As a starter 311 15.3 6.3 40.9% 33.1% Off the bench 203 11.1 3.8 42.6% 33.1%

Dinwiddie was also being pursued by the Dallas Mavericks, who thought he would fit in well with Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving. However, the choice fell on Dinwiddie, and he made his strange rationale very clear to the press on why he chose the Lakers over the Mavericks.

"Lakers are like your dad"

Dinwiddie appreciates an in-your-face style of play

The veteran combo guard is yet to win an NBA title and presumably wanted to sign with a team that would offer him the chance to do so. Neither the Lakers nor Mavericks are expected to win the title, but Dinwiddie's presence gives the Lakers a slight odds boost. Currently, the Lakers have +2500 odds to win the Finals and the Mavericks are sitting at +4000.

Rather than explaining that he wants to win a title and believes he has a better chance of doing so with LeBron James and Anthony Davis in Hollywood, Dinwiddie instead decided on building an analogy.

"The two situations [Dallas or LA] were kind of like this: let’s say you’re a kid and you get your ass whupped by the bully. Dallas would have been like your mama, like, ‘It’s OK, baby, don't worry about it.’Lakers are like your dad, ‘Nah, you better go out there and fight until you win.’”

The Lakers have garnered a reputation in recent years as soft, a part of the Golden Boy status that they achieved throughout their time in Los Angeles. That aside, it seems like James and company are fostering a sense of toughness, responsibility, and discipline that Dinwiddie and other league veterans might appreciate as they look to chase rings.