Popular boxing pundit Spencer Oliver has revealed the tactical key change Tyson Fury must make for his rematch with Oleksandr Usyk.

The Ukrainian became the first undisputed heavyweight champion of the world since Lennox Lewis in 1999 when he defeated 'The Gypsy King.'

The 37-year-old secured a tight split decision win on the judges' scorecards after an epic battle at Kingdom Arena. The official score totals read 115-112 Usyk, 114-113 Fury & 114-113 Usyk.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Oleksandr Usyk is just the 25th man in history to reign as undisputed heavyweight champion - and the first fighter to ever do it in the four-belt era.

Towards the halfway stage of the contest, Fury was using his size and reach to dominate the proceedings. However, it wasn't long before Usyk was able to get back on top, with the decisive moment coming in the ninth round.

The Ukrainian heavyweight landed a number of stinging shots - which appeared to nearly knock Fury out. The Brit was left dazed on the canvas and was saved by the bell, with many believing that the contest should've been stopped.

Despite losing via a split decision, there'll be some positive that Fury can take away from the fight as he seeks revenge over the Ukrainian.

Spencer Oliver Reveals Tactical Change Fury Must Make

The Brit showed signs that he can beat Usyk

Oliver, who is a former European super-bantamweight champion, believes that the rematch should take place in October: "I think the rematch should definitely take place in October. I think that's in the contracts. It was a gruelling fight and the boys will need time to rest and let their bodies recover,'' he told GiveMeSport on behalf of talkSPORT BET.

"But there was no real bad cuts or broken bones or anything like that. So, there's plenty of time, we're in May now, and you're talking about October. So, Tyson Fury has to do that to cement legacies.''

As well as avenging his loss to Usyk, Oliver feels as if Fury needs to fight 'AJ' in order to cement his legacy: "I think that is a fight he does need to go over old ground. I think he still needs to box Anthony Joshua as well, but this is important now. Because he has to try and avenge the loss to Oleksandr Usyk."

While Joshua will no doubt be on his mind, Fury will now be going back to the drawing board, wondering how he can dethrone the Ukrainian.

Particularly in the middle rounds of their epic contest in Riyadh, the Brit imposed his size and had Usyk on the backfoot. Oliver believes that he should adopt the same approach in the rematch.

"I think that, with Tyson Fury, he's a great fighter and I think that he'll know Oleksandr Usyk, he'll know his strengths, he'll know his weaknesses. Fury has to use his strengths to his advantage and that's his height, his reach, he needs to rough Usyk up a little bit more. I think he gave Usyk too much respect and too much space and he allowed Usyk to push him on the backfoot. It was probably the wrong tactics from Fury. He should've held his ground, he should've pushed Usyk on the backfoot and change the pattern of the fight because, once Usyk got into a rhythm, as we know that he does when he gets into a rhythm it's very difficult to break it."

Lukasz Wawrzyczek emerged victorious against Oleksandr Usyk in an amateur fight back in 2005, and he's since revealed a key strategy to beat the southpaw boxer.

Despite the two being in different weight categories, a fight was arranged, and Wawrzyczek's forward attacks ultimately won him the bout in the final round of their contest back in 2005.

He said: "If you're fighting a southpaw you have to attack him, you can't give him any space to win. He [Fury] was [going] a little bit backwards and that's why I think he lost the fight. My strategy if I was training Tyson Fury would be very similar to the situation Anthony Joshua had in his fight against Usyk - he did one round like that, and he won that round, but he stopped attacking him, that's why he lost. Tyson Fury's huge, he's massive, he's much bigger than Usyk, so he could be that person."

Frank Warren Confirms Rematch Will Happen

It looks set to take place in Saudi Arabia again

Warren has recently revealed that a rematch between the pair "will be announced in due course.'' The 72-year-old said via BBC Sport: "There will be a rematch. I think it will be better than the original fight.

"They both know each other, they've shared the ring and they'll be looking to use what they've gained from the fight as an advantage to beat their opponent."

The promoter went on to add that the belts aren't a crucial motivation to get his client back in the ring as he looks for revenge. "Of course, he [Fury] wants to win and he's got to win," Warren said.

"He's only asking for the rematch because he thinks he can win. He believes in himself and it would cement his legacy. Everyone out there thinks Usyk is the best out there so let's see what Tyson does. He rang me and he said he wants the rematch so here we are."

An immediate rematch was a contractual clause agreed to when Fury and Usyk agreed to meet for the undisputed heavyweight championship of the world - and Turki Alalshikh has already booked the contest to kick off the latest edition of Riyadh Season.

Speaking to ESPN, His Excellency called Fury vs Usyk the "crown jewel of his efforts" to rebuild the sport of boxing and declared that he plans to stage the rematch on either the 12th or 13th of October this year.