Highlights Spencer Rattler, once a top prospect, fell to the fifth round of the 2024 NFL Draft, picked up by the Saints.

His appearance on a reality show during his high school senior season negatively affected his draft stock.

Rattler's success at South Carolina led to support from his coach for his growth and leadership.

Entering the 2024 NFL Draft, quarterback Spencer Rattler was the seventh-rated QB in ESPN’s prospect rankings, far removed from his time as 247Sports’ top-ranked quarterback coming out of Pinnacle High School in Phoenix, Arizona.

Rattler, a projected first-round pick back in 2021, fell to the fifth round of the 2024 NFL Draft. The New Orleans Saints selected Rattler with the 150th overall pick, bringing in potential competition for Derek Carr and an option at quarterback for the future.

Rattler was seen as a potential number-one overall pick following a stellar sophomore season at Oklahoma, throwing for 3,031 yards and 28 touchdowns and leading the Sooners to a 9-2 record in the shortened COVID year.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Spencer Rattler was the first quarterback in Arizona high school football history to surpass 11,000 passing yards in a career.

Going into 2022, Rattler entered a QB battle for the starting job with fellow 2024 draft pick, Caleb Williams, also a former five-star recruit. Following his benching in favor of Williams, Rattler announced a transfer to South Carolina, where he would play two seasons for the Gamecocks.

Rattler's transfer wasn’t the main reason he fell in the draft, as many NFL GMs believe the quarterback’s fall was due to an appearance on a reality show back in high school.

Rattler’s Appearance on Netflix Show Hurt His Draft Stock

Attitude and character issues displayed in the show are believed to cause draft slide

NFL expert Ian Rapoport spoke on Rattler sliding down draft boards on NFL Network, bringing attention to an appearance on a reality show made by Rattler in high school.

QB1: Beyond the Lights is a Netflix series documenting the day-to-day lives of three high school star quarterback recruits from around the country.

Rattler appeared on that show in 2018, during his senior season. When commenting on Rattler’s time on the show, Rapoport stated:

It did not make him look great. And it is unbelievable how many different teams mentioned to me the image of him in that show and how they can’t get it out of their heads.

Rattler was suspended during his senior season, following a violation of a district conduct ruling.

Rattler’s attitude and confidence were on full display, something to be expected from a 17-year-old with the amount of social media attention he was garnering at the time. When evaluating Rattler during the pre-draft process, a number of teams noted Rattler's behavior on the show and the impact it had on their evaluation of him.

Rattler Sees Support Following Successful Collegiate Career

Head coach offers words of support and comes in defense of Rattler and his developed maturity

Rattler matured in a big way throughout his collegiate career, developing into a true leader in South Carolina's locker room and posting impressive numbers along the way. In two seasons with the Gamecocks, Rattler totaled 6,212 passing yards and 37 passing touchdowns, completing 67.0% of his passes.

Spencer Rattler South Carolina Stats Season Pass Yards Pass TDs Completion % INTs 2022 3,026 18 66.2% 12 2023 3,186 19 68.9% 8

South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer took to social media to defend his quarterback, raving about Rattler's class, work ethic, and leadership.

Rattler is viewed as the most talented quarterback outside the top-six taken in the first round, and has the potential to be New Orleans’ long-term solution at quarterback.

