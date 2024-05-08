Highlights The New Orleans Saints drafted Spencer Rattler with the No. 150 overall pick in last month's draft, stopping his slide in the fifth round.

Rattler's draft fall was mostly attributed to character concerns and a loaded QB class, not talent.

However, some scouts consider Rattler on par with first-round prospect Bo Nix, claiming the Saints got the steal of the draft.

With the 150th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, the New Orleans Saints drafted quarterback Spencer Rattler from the University of South Carolina.

The pick ended a four-round-long drought in between quarterback selections. After six quarterbacks were drafted in the top-12 - Caleb Williams (No. 1 overall), Jayden Daniels (No. 2), Drake Maye (No. 3), Michael Penix Jr. (No. 8), J.J. McCarthy (No. 10), and Bo Nix (No. 12) - the Saints waited 138 selections to make Rattler the next signal caller off the board.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: The 2024 NFL Draft set a couple of QB-related records: the most quarterbacks selected in the first twelve picks of the draft (six), as well as the most picks between quarterback selections (138).

His draft slide was the culmination of a myriad of factors, as Rattler was once seen as a potential number-one overall pick following a stellar sophomore season at Oklahoma, when he threw for 3,031 yards and 28 touchdowns and led the Sooners to a 9-2 record in the shortened COVID year.

He eventually transferred to South Carolina after losing his starting gig and performed adequately, though it was reported last week that many NFL GMs chalked up Rattler's draft board fall to an appearance on a reality show back in high school.

However, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler is now reporting that many scouts had Rattler in the same tier of prospect as Nix. One source in particular told Fowler that Rattler "[was] not perceived as 138 picks worse than Bo Nix", and that the Saints got a late-round steal.

Though it remains to be seen if the former Sooner and Gamecock can usurp Derek Carr for the starting gig in the Big Easy, the Saints seemingly made an excellent call in halting Rattler's slide.

Related How a Reality Show from High School Damaged Spencer Rattler's Draft Stock The New Orleans Saints selected quarterback Spencer Rattler with the 150th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft despite character concerns.

Rattler's Fall Due To Need, Not Talent

QB-needy teams scratched their itch early on during the draft

Credit: Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports

Rattler started his college career at the University of Oklahoma, where he was seen for a time as the next face of college football. After struggling following his breakout season, Rattler was eventually replaced by the number one pick in this year's draft class, Caleb Williams.

After losing his gig at Oklahoma, Rattler transferred to South Carolina for a fresh start and a chance to get his college career back on track. Rattler threw for over 3,000 yards during the 2023 season and had 19 touchdown passes. His 147.7 QBR showed a much more poised player capable of making good decisions when throwing the ball down the field.

Though his athletic testing left much to be desired, Rattler's maturity and leadership improved tremendously as the years wore on. According to the scout, Rattler's performance in the QB1 documentary didn't alter perceptions around him too much, at least for teams that took him seriously to begin with.

"Really didn't harp on it much -- it wasn't a big thing. He's matured a lot since then, like we all have. If there was a camera in my face when I was in high school, I wouldn't have looked great, either. He was impressive in his interviews."

As such, it seems likely that Rattler's fall was simply just a product of being last among a loaded quarterback class. All five teams who were desperate for a quarterback this year took their preferred prospect early on, and because the Atlanta Falcons shocked the world by taking Michael Penix in the top-ten, the Las Vegas Raiders decided to stick with their incumbent tandem of Gardner Minshew and Aidan O'Connell.

The Saints currently have Carr as their starting quarterback, with Jake Haener, Nathan Peterman, and Kellen Mond listed as backups. Rattler should have every opportunity to become QB2 on the depth chart during his rookie season, and there remains a remote possibility that he becomes the next Day Three quarterback to take over as the franchise signal caller.

Source: Jeremy Fowler

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless otherwise stated.