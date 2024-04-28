Highlights The Miami Heat scored a season-low of 84 points in Game 3 against the Boston Celtics.

The Celtics showed resilience with a strong performance following a loss in Game 2.

Despite the loss, Heat coach Erik Spoelstra displayed confidence in his team to bounce back.

Game 3 of the NBA playoffs between the Boston Celtics and Miami Heat did not exactly go the latter’s way. From the very beginning, the Celtics had the edge as they cruised to a 104-84 blowout victory.

Despite the drubbing, Heat coach Erik Spoelstra has remained confident. After the game, he told the media that his team has been prepared for such a challenge, and that they have the ability to win.

“We have enough to get the job done…We understand the challenge that's what our competitors love about this series.”

The series has thus far failed to feature any close games, as Boston had commanding leads in Games 1 and 3, coasting on cruise control throughout. It was the same outcome in Game 2 but for the Miami Heat, who remained in control for most of that game, although that game’s final score was a tad closer at 111-101.

Worst Offensive Performance in Two Years

Heat put up 84 points, their lowest in a game since 2022

Saturday’s game featured a season low in points for Miami, with them only putting up 84 in total. They allowed the Celtics to score more points in the second quarter (40) than they had scored in total up to that point. In reverse, the 84 points was the lowest amount the Celtics had allowed all season. Bam Adebayo led the team in points scored, putting up 15 in Game 3.

“They stayed at home a little bit more on the shooters.” — Erik Spoelstra on the Celtics’ gameplan

The Heat had less points in the first quarter than he scored all game, only putting up 12 in the first quarter as a team. That was the lowest figure Miami had scored in a quarter in 197 games, dating back to the 2022 playoffs — when they put up 11 the first quarter of Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals (which was also against Boston).

Clicking on All Cylinders

Celtics’ starting lineup and bench clicked to dominate the Heat

The Celtics simply appeared to click on all cylinders in this game has they have done all season. Despite losing Game 2 in surprising fashion, they bounced back and put up a dominant effort in Game 3. It was hardly surprising, as they are 15-4 in games following a loss this season. In those games, their average victory margin is 12.2 points, a true test of dominance.

Miami never had a lead in the entire game. The only time they came close was at the very beginning, when they tied the game up at 3-3. After that, however, it was all Celtics. And the absence of Jimmy Butler has hurt them in this series, but the reality is that they were a heavy underdog regardless.

Boston now leads the series 2-1, and will look to make it 3-1 on Monday night. Meanwhile, the Heat will seek to protect home court and tie the series up at two games apiece, shrinking the series down to a best of three. At that point, anything could happen.