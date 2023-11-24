We now have an idea as to when Roman Reigns will next wrestle in WWE, however it won’t be against the man that many people are expecting.

At the time of writing, Reigns has been on top of WWE for over 1,170 days, first winning the Universal Title in August 2020 and later unifying it against Brock Lesnar to become the Undisputed World Champion. Each time he enters an arena, fans are captivated by his presence and there’s no denying that Roman is the biggest star that WWE has on its active roster at present.

Over the course of more than three years, Roman has overcome every challenger that has posed a threat to his championship run, including those who many viewers thought would go on to be crowned as the SmackDown’s next top champion. Names like Jey Uso, Sami Zayn, John Cena and even the 2023 Royal Rumble winner Cody Rhodes have all fallen at the feel of 'The Tribal Chief' throughout his reign, and fans still aren’t quite sure who will eventually be the man to dethrone the current Head of The Table.

Roman Reigns beat LA Knight at WWE Crown Jewel

However, as Roman's reign has gone on, he's become known for his part-time schedule and inability to regularly defend his gold. Recently, it was revealed that Reigns had only competed in 11 matches in all of 2023, a number that is shockingly low for the face of the WWE.

The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion’s last defense came on November 4 against LA Knight in Saudi Arabia, 90 days after his clash with Jey Uso at SummerSlam. Many were disappointed to see 'The Megastar' walk out of Crown Jewel empty-handed, and, despite continuing to feud with The Bloodline on SmackDown, neither Reigns nor Knight are currently booked the Survivor Series Premium Live Event in Chicago.

Roman Reigns will next wrestle at the WWE Royal Rumble

Now, per Dave Meltzer in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, it’s being suggested that Roman’s next match will come at next year’s Royal Rumble show. However, LA Knight is reportedly not planned to be The Tribal Chief’s opponent in two months time, despite their feud continuing on SmackDown.

We were told that as of this time Reigns vs. Knight is not the title match at Rumble. That is Reigns' next match. There are those who feel it should be Knight in that spot but we were told Levesque has another plan right now.

As of now, the direction in which Triple H is preferring to LA Knight is currently unclear, but it’s almost certain that the 41-year-old’s wild popularity is likely to continue and fans will surely want to see him rewarded with gold in the near future.

As for potential options available to Triple H, perhaps a returning AJ Styles, who has been absent with injury as of late, could be a useful opponent for Roman Reigns come 2024's first Premium Live Event. Ultimately though, we'll have to wait and see as to who will step up to WWE's top champion as his next challenger.

As always, should more come out about Roman Reigns and his next title defence, GiveMeSport will keep you informed.