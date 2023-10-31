Highlights Will Ospreay could potentially be positioned as the top star of NXT Europe if he signs with WWE, which would be a significant move in the wrestling industry.

WWE is interested in launching NXT Europe, and one idea for the brand is to build it around Ospreay, showcasing him as the face and lead of the show.

AEW is also interested in signing Ospreay, meaning he will have plenty of options once his contract with New Japan Pro Wrestling expires.

Will Ospreay will become one of the most highly-touted free agents in all of wrestling when his New Japan Pro Wrestling contract expires in early 2024. The Englishman has emerged as one of the very best talents in the world over the last few years and is one of the few genuine wrestlers in the industry outside of WWE.

With that said, Triple H is keen on bringing Ospreay into WWE when he's available, and there have been rumours circulating that he could be on his way to the company. Considering the workload that he carries on the indies and his style of wrestling, many fans are concerned with how he'd be treated should he sign for the wrestling giant and the sort of plans they'd have in mind for him.

Well, the potential plans that WWE may have in place for Ospreay and how he'd be positioned in the company should he sign have been revealed, and they're quite interesting to say the least. Whether he'll actually join the company remains to be seen, but if he does, the potential slot WWE wants to put him in would be sure to change the landscape of wrestling.

Will Ospreay may be positioned as the top star of NXT Europe

Ospreay has been listed as one of ten wrestlers WWE should be signing next year, and if he does join, he wouldn't just be brought in as any old talent. Quite the opposite in fact, if the rumours are to be believed. As per the Wrestling Observer, ideas that have been thrown about in terms of the NJPW star's introduction to WWE would see him become the face and lead of a brand-new show.

With NXT UK being brought to an end last year, WWE is interested in launching NXT Europe, with original plans having the new wing debut this year. However, those have been postponed, and now reports state that the show could feature Ospreay as the face of it, should he sign for the wrestling giant.

Speaking on an episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Meltzer stressed that "one idea" for Ospreay's WWE debut has him as the top star of NXT Europe, when the brand launches ofifically next year...

One idea that was thrown out to me was NXT Europe built around Will Ospreay. Now, how much money they’re going to spend on that, and you know the revival of NXT Europe starts, you know that thing of obviously what happened with the original NXT UK and its effect on the independent scene in the UK, but at the same time they didn’t run live events, they just did TV tapings. So, you just don’t know. They’ve got the go-ahead from Endeavor to do it, so you don’t know what that entails.

It remains to be seen whether they'd create the brand if Ospreay doesn't join the company, but it's interesting to think about the potential of him immediately becoming the face of the new venture. Considering it would give him the opportunity to spend more time at home with his family, you've got to imagine it would be enticing for him too.

AEW is also be interested in signing Will Ospreay

WWE is far from the only wrestling promotion interested in signing Ospreay once his New Japan deal runs out, though. AEW, who have worked closely with the star in the past, and even featured him in their Wembley All In show earlier this year, are also keen on bringing him in on a full-time basis next year, reports have claimed.

It remains to be seen where exactly he'll end up, but it's safe to assume that he's going to have plenty of options and why not? He is one of the very best wrestlers in the world, after all. Check out the table below to take a closer look at Will Ospreay.