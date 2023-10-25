If you've been watching WWE television, you'll likely have a strong idea about what Triple H's plans are for Survivor Series and more specifically, for the WarGames match they will be holding. After all, the way things have been playing out on screen certainly does hint at a particular storyline leading to the hellacious match.

On last week's SmackDown, Jey Uso, a Raw superstar, invaded the show to attack his brother, Jimmy. This didn't go down too well with the blue brand's General Manager, Nick Aldis, who announced he was fining the former tag team champion $10,000 for his actions. This led to a brief standoff between Aldis and Raw GM, Adam Pearce.

It lay dormant, though, As a result, it's no surprise that they've decided to bring it back again this year, it will just be interesting to see which superstars are selected to take part this time around. That's interesting as the way things played out last Friday seemed to indicate that the brands would be feuding at the event, but apparently, if they do, it won't be inside the cage.Now, of course, in the past, WWE have also had their traditional five-on-five elimination match at Survivor Series. It's what the show became famous for. So, there is a chance that if they do still push forward with a feud between their two main roster shows, they could eventually face off in that match instead.Now, it's time to ponder on who could end up in the WarGames match instead. Only time will tell, but reports from Fightful have indicated that Judgement Day is likely to be one of the teams in the men's match , if all goes to plan.After it was created by WCW, WWE acquired rights to the WarGames match and its branding when they purchased their rivals in 2001. It lay dormant, though, until 2017 when Triple H brought it back during his time running NXT . He then used to match numerous times on the developmental brand, and it had its own event for four years.There were some incredible iterations of the match during that time, but last year, WWE decided to bring it to the main roster, and it debuted at Survivor Series. The show held two WarGames matches with the first main roster ones featuring Team Belair v Team Damage CTRL and The Bloodline v Team Brawling Brutes and was an overwhelming success.As a result, it's no surprise that they've decided to bring it back again this year, it will just be interesting to see which superstars are selected to take part this time around.

Check out the table above to take a look at every WWE WarGames match so far.