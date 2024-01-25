Quick Links January February March April May June July August September October November December

Highlights The month of July includes prestigious events like Wimbledon, the Euro 2024 final, and the start of the 2024 Olympic Games.

The Open golf tournament and the Diamond League in London also take place in July.

Formula 1 races in the British, Hungarian, and Belgian Grand Prix, and the Formula E season finale in London are scheduled.

Each year, it feels like the sporting calendar just gets more and more jam-packed. It may not be brilliant for the players, but it's great for spectators. 2024 will see lots of top-class sporting action throughout its 365 days, with the likes of the UEFA European Championships, the Summer Olympics, and all the other major annual sporting events taking place too. All of these events would take a while to list off, so what GiveMeSport has done is put together a 2024 sporting calendar with all the top events, when they're going to take place, and what to expect.

These events are the currently confirmed and scheduled dates at the time of writing and are subject to change.

January

Sport Name of event Date Football Start of AFC Asia Cup 12th Football Start of the African Cup of Nations 13th Motorsport Start of Formula E season 13th Tennis Australian Open 14th-28th Golf Dubai Desert Classic 18th-21st MMA UFC 297 20th Cricket India v England Test Series - 1st match 25th-29th* *The event could finish before the scheduled end date

The first major sporting event of 2024 is the AFC Asia Cup. Qatar are once again hosting a major footballing tournament, and they beat Lebanon 3-0 on 12th Jan in the tournament's opening game. Swiftly following that will be the African Cup of Nations. The AFCON kicked off with the hosts, Ivory Coast, beating Guinea-Bissau 2-0 on the 13th.

England take on India in their first test match of 2024. The game, which starts on the 25th, will be the first of a five-match series. Other notable events in January are the start of the Formula E season, in Mexico City, the first tennis major of the year (Australian Open), and UFC 297.

February

Sport Event Date Golf Pebble Beach Pro-Am 1st-4th Rugby Start of the Six Nations 2nd Football Asia Cup final 10th Football AFCON final 11th American football Super Bowl LVII 11th Boxing Tyson Fury v Oleksandr Usyk 17th MMA UFC 298 17th Football Carabao Cup final 25th

The second month of the year is jam-packed and full of sporting entertainment. Kicking things off in February, we have the return of the Six Nations. In the first game of the competition, the two previous winners - Ireland and France - will meet at the Orange Vélodrome, in Marseille, on 2nd January. England's rugby union side play three times in February, against Italy, Wales, Ireland, and Scotland, who themselves also play Wales and France this month.

The Africa Cup of Nations final will be played two weeks prior. The Asia Cup final will take place a day before the AFCON's does. Events like UFC 298, Fury v Usyk, Super Bowl LVIII are also on in February, and golf returns to Pebble Beach for the opening four days of the month. The final of the Carabao Cup takes place on the 25th.

March

Sport Event Date F1 Bahrain GP 2nd F1 Saudi Arabia GP 9th Rugby Union England v Ireland 9th MMA UFC 299 9th Horse racing Gold Cup at Cheltenham 15th Rugby Union Ireland v Scotland 16th Football Euro '24 qualifying playoff semis 21st F1 Australian GP 24th Football Euro '24 qualifying playoff final 26th

Formula 1 is back in March with the opening race of the season in Bahrain, on the 2nd. This will be followed by the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, and the Australian Grand Prix, which are also this month. The Six Nations continues, with five games taking place in March. England and Ireland will play on the 9th, and the latter will face Scotland, at the Aviva Stadium, in Dublin, on the 16th.

Horse racing returns to one of its favourite venues - Cheltenham - for the Gold Cup on the 15th. In terms of key football dates for March, the Euro 2024 qualifying playoff semi-finals, and final, both happen towards the back end of the month. The UFC also heads to Miami for UFC 299, as 'Suga' Sean O'Malley defends his title for the first time against Marlon 'Chito' Vera.

April

Sport Event Date Cricket Start of County Championship 5th F1 Japanese GP 7th Snooker Start of World Snooker Championships 10th Golf The Masters 11th-14th Horse racing Grand National 13th MMA UFC 300 13th Athletics Boston Marathon 15th Athletics Start of Diamond League 20th F1 Chinese GP 21st Athletics London Marathon 21st

Arguably, one of the biggest sporting events in the world takes place between the 11th-14th April: The Masters. The luscious green courses of Augusta National will host the world's best golfers for four days. Right in the middle of The Masters is another favourite of British sports: the Grand National at Aintree.

UFC's landmark show of the year, UFC 300, is scheduled to happen in Las Vegas on the 13th of the month. Formula 1 holds its fourth and fifth races of the season in April, as the sport returns to China for the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic. But, they will be heading to Japan before that. The Cricket County Championships get underway on the 5th, and the World Snooker Championships start at the Crucible, on the 10th.

May

Sport Event Date Horse racing Kentucky Derby 4th Cycling Giro D'Italia 4th-26th F1 Miami GP 5th Snooker Final of the World Championships 6th Football Women's FA Cup Final 12th Rugby Union Gallagher Premiership final day 18th F1 Emilia Romagna GP 19th Football Premier League final day 19th Football Europa League final 22nd Rugby Union Challenge Cup final 24th Football FA Cup final 25th Rugby Union Champions Cup final 25th F1 Monaco GP 26th Tennis Start of Roland Garros 26th Football Europa Conference League final 29th

May is the month of finals in European football. The Women's FA Cup, the Europa League, the FA Cup, and the Europa Conference League finals all happen in May. The 2023/24 Premier League season also concludes on the 19th. The Miami Grand Prix is scheduled for the 5th before F1 heads off to Imola and Monaco for its other two races in May. Rugby Union lovers are in for a treat this month, with the final day of the Gallagher Premiership, the Challenge Cup final, and the Champions Cup final all happening within this month.

May also plays host to the Giro D'Italia. The cycling race in Italy runs from the 4th-26th of May. Tennis' second major tournament of the year, at Roland Garros, starts on the day that the Giro D'Italia ends.

June

Sport Event Date Football Champions League final 1st Cricket T20 World Cup 4th-30th Athletics European Championships 7th-12th F1 Canadian GP 9th Golf US Open 13th-16th Football Start of Euro 2024 14th Motorsport 24 Hours of Le Mans 15th-16th Football Start of Copa América 2024 20th Horse racing Gold Cup at Royal Ascot 22nd F1 Spanish GP 23rd Tennis Final of the Roland Garros 26th Cycling Start of Tour de France 29th F1 Austrian GP 30th

The first day of the sixth month of the year will see the Champions League final take place at Wembley. It'll be the first time that the stadium has hosted said final since Bayern Munich beat Borussia Dortmund 2-1 in 2013. Not only that, but the European Championships starts in June too, with Germany taking on Scotland in the opening match on the 14th. The Copa América will also kick off on the 20th.

Related Complete guide on Euro 2024 tickets purchasing process Here is everything you need to know about the ticketing system at Euro 2024, including prices, hospitality and ballot information.

The T20 World Cup starts and ends in June, with the opening game being played on the 4th, and the final happening on the last day of the month. The Tour de France gets underway a day before the end of the T20 tournament, and Roland Garros will conclude on the 26th.

There will be three Grand Prix in June, in Canada, Spain, and Austria. Elsewhere in the world of motorsport, the 24 Hours of Le Mans takes place on the 15th and 16th. The US Open will see golf head to the Pinehurst Resort, in North Carolina. Back over the pond, thousands will be heading back to Ascot on the 22nd to watch the Gold Cup.

July

Sport Event Date Tennis Wimbledon 1st-14th F1 British GP 7th Cricket Start of England v West Indies series 10th Football Euro 2024 final 14th Football Copa América 2024 final 14th Golf The Open 18th-21st Athletics Diamond League in London 20th F1 Hungarian GP 21st Cycling End of Tour de France 21st Motorsport Formula E season finale in London 21st Athletics Start of the 2024 Olympic Games 26th F1 Belgian GP 28th

We're right in the heart of summer, and some institutions of British sport will be back on your TV at this point in 2024. The month opens with the first day of Wimbledon. The strawberries and cream will be out as Carlos Alcaraz looks to defend his title. Less than a week later, F1 returns to Silverstone as, arguably, the most consistently action-packed race on the F1 calendar is held on the 7th. England will start their home test series against the West Indies on the 10th.

But, the major talking points of this month will be the first day of the Olympics and the Euro 2024 final. The Olympics starts on the 26th. The final of the Euros, in Berlin, on the 14th.

Elsewhere in the world, the final of the Copa América takes place on the same day as the Euros final. Formula 1 will hold a further two races in the month; one in Hungary on the 21st, and the other in Belgium on the 28th. The third golfing major of the year will be from 18th-21st of this month, with The Open being held at Royal Troon.

August

Sport Event Date Athletics End of the 2024 Paris Olympics 11th Cycling Tour de France Femmes 12th-18th Football The start of the 2024/25 Premier League season 17th Golf Women's Open at St. Andrew's 22nd-25th F1 Dutch GP 25th Tennis Start of the US Open 26th Athletics Start of the Paris Paralympics 28th

The first, and biggest, thing to occur in August 2024 will be the closing of the 2024 Olympic Games, in Paris, on the 11th. Luckily for the avid fans of the games, the Paralympic Games start on the 28th of August, so you'll only have to go a couple of weeks without getting to watch top-level athletics. There will be plenty of women's sports going on in August. The Tour de Frances Femmes will be taking place between 12-18th. Women's golf returns to the prestigious course that is St. Andrew's in the eighth month of the year, as it hosts the Women's Open.

The Premier League returns for the 2024/25 season in August. The US Open, which was famously won by teenager Emma Raducanu in 2021, starts on the 26th. There's not much Formula 1 on in August, as the sport's summer break stretches out through most of the month. There will be one race though: the Dutch Grand Prix, which is scheduled to be held on the 25th.

September

Sport Event Date F1 Italian GP 1st Athletics End of the Paralympic Games 8th Tennis US Open final 8th Cricket England v Australia T20 match 11th Athletics End of the Diamond League 13th-14th Golf Solheim Cup 13th-15th F1 Azerbaijan GP 15th Rugby League Final day of the Super League 20th F1 Singapore GP 22nd Athletics Berlin Marathon 29th Cricket Final day of the County Championship 29th

The sporting world will start to wind down by around this time in 2024. The ninth month of the year provides the last chance for tennis' top players to get their hands on a major, as the final of the US Open is set to be played on the 8th of September. On the same day, the Paralympics in Paris will end. Later in the month, on the 13th the Diamond League ends in Brussels. The 20th is the final day of the Super League in Rugby League, and the 29th is the final day of the County Championship, bringing the domestic cricket season in the U.K. to a close.

Even with the slowing down of these blockbuster events, there will still be the likes of the Solheim Cup, where Europe takes on the U.S. at the Robert Trent Jones Club. Formula 1 Grand Prix will be carrying on. There are three planned races for September, and they're scheduled to be in Italy, Azerbaijan, and Singapore. England will play Australia in a T20 international on the 11th, and the Berlin Marathon will take place on the 29th.

October

Sport Event Date Sailing America's Cup 12th-20th Athletics Chicago Marathon 13th F1 U.S. GP 20th F1 Mexican GP 27th

One of the biggest sailing events of the year takes place in October, with the America's Cup scheduled to take place between the 12th and 20th of October. This will be the 37th edition of the competition, and the cup is the oldest trophy in international sport, dating back to 1851. Also in October, there will be two Grand Prix. The first of them will be held at the Circuit of the Americas, in Austin, Texas, on the 20th. The second will be a week later in Mexico.

November

Sport Event Date F1 Brazilian GP 3rd Athletics New York Marathon 3rd Horse racing Melbourne Cup 5th F1 Las Vegas GP 23rd

November is set to be a similarly quiet month for these big sporting competitions. But there will be more F1, as the show heads to São Paulo for the Brazilian Grand Prix, and to Las Vegas for the second edition of the Last Vegas Grand Prix. The final big marathon of the year is scheduled for New York, on the 3rd of November. Victoria, Melbourne will be attracting fans coming to watch the Melbourne Cup on the 5th as well. The event has a usual capacity of up to 120,000, but the average number of attendees is between 80,000 and 90,000, as per Visit Victoria.

December

Sport Event Date F1 Qatar GP 1st F1 Abu Dhabi GP 8th

There hasn't been too much scheduled to happen, in terms of sports, for the closing month of the 25th year of the millennium. The only two events that are currently planned to happen at this point in 2024 are the Qatar Grand Prix and the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. Both of these events have seen the Driver's Championship be decided at the races once each since 2021, with Max Verstappen lifting the trophy on both occasions. His win in Abu Dhabi, in 2021, was a lot more controversial than his 2023 title victory, where he became a three-time champion of the world, in Qatar, and was 290 points ahead of his teammate, Sergio Perez, who finished second in the standings with 285 points.