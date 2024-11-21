Southampton 'messing up' their search for Che Adams' replacement during the summer transfer window left BBC Radio Solent sports editor Adam Blackmore feeling 'gutted', according to a Q&A on BBC Sport.

Russell Martin's side achieved an instant return to the Premier League in the most dramatic way possible, beating Leeds United 1-0 in the playoff final at Wembley in May.

Adams played a role as substitute on that day in north London having picked up an injury in the final league match of the season against the same opponents, but he was vital to their promotion bid prior to that moment.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Adams scored 15 goals and provided four assists in 40 Championship appearances last season.

Despite being offered a new contract by the south coast club, the Scotland international decided to leave on the expiry of his deal for a new adventure with Torino in Serie A.

That left Sport Republic needing to replace the 28-year-old during the summer window ahead of Saints' Premier League return, and they ended up adding Cameron Archer and Ben Brereton Diaz to their ranks - neither of which can be seen as a direct replacement for the traits Adams brought.

Southampton did agree a fee with Manchester City for Liam Delap - who is more similar in physique - but he opted to move to Ipswich Town instead and has scored six top flight goals this term.

That tally is only one less than Martin's men have managed in total, while Archer has two goals and Diaz is yet to get off the mark.

Blackmore feels that Saints and Sport Republic came up short with that particular issue in terms of not adding a focal point to their attack, saying:

'I was gutted Saints messed that up to be honest. You’re right, he’s never been prolific, but he was absolutely a focal point for the team in possession, and better than anyone else in the current squad at holding the ball up, showing for it, and at playing round the corner to be used as a pivot to start attacks.'

Southampton face Liverpool this weekend as they look to pick up their second league victory, with the 6ft 8in Paul Onuachu a potential starting option if Martin does require a more physical option in the centre-forward position.

All statistics according to Transfermarkt - correct as of 21-11-24.