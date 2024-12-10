Southampton have no plans to part ways with manager Russell Martin despite their poor start to the Premier League season, journalist Pete O’Rourke has reported.

The Saints, who slumped to another defeat at Aston Villa at the weekend, remain rock bottom of the league table but reportedly feel ‘no rush’ to make a decision on Martin’s future.

The south coast club have won just five points from 15 top-flight games this term and are already nine points off safety but are going to resist pressure to sack Martin for the time being.

Southampton have won just once on their return to the Premier League – a home victory over Everton – and have the second-worst defence, with 31 goals conceded.

While Martin has faced criticism for his possession-based approach, the ex-Swansea boss remains faithful to his ideas and continues to rely on the style that proved successful in the Championship last term.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Southampton boast the sixth-best possession stats in the Premier League, managing 53.7% of the ball in the first 15 games.

Southampton handed a new two-year contract to Martin following their promotion and are now set to continue with the 38-year-old into the new year.

Having been one of the most active Premier League clubs in the summer transfer window, they could also welcome new arrivals in January, with signings up front now in their sights.

According to GIVEMESPORT sources, the Saints could be looking at three or four squad changes in early 2025 but are likely to need a few outgoings.

While their new star Tyler Dibling is being watched by big clubs, he is not expected to leave yet, in a massive boost for Southampton’s survival hopes this term.

Having secured just one point from their last five Premier League games, Martin’s men will next host out-of-form Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.

They also face a Carabao Cup quarter-final at home against Liverpool next week, marking their second appearance at this stage in three seasons.

Russell Martin Southampton Record (2024/25) Matches 18 Wins 4 Draws 2 Losses 12 Goals scored 26 Goals conceded 42 Points per match 0.78

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 10-11-24.