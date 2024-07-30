Highlights Social media has changed the game for athletes, with many making more money from Instagram posts than their actual sport.

Football stars dominate the list of highest earners per post, with Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi bringing in millions with each post.

The influence of athletes like Ronaldo extends beyond the pitch, impacting not only their sport but also social media and business.

For athletes, their salaries are far from the only money they'll make during and after their careers. With so many of them built into brands, endorsements and sponsorships are also massive sources of income for them. The bigger the stars, such as footballers in the Premier League, the more money they make from these sorts of deals.

While they've primarily made extra cash from business deals and advertisements, that's changed recently. With the rise of social media, athletes are now making more money away from their respective sports than ever before and a recent report from Hopper HQ has revealed the 10 sports stars who make the most money for each post they share on Instagram. The social media channel is a popular one, and these stars are all using it to their advantage.

10 sport stars who make the most money from Instagram Rank Athlete Sport Follower count Money made per post 1 Cristiano Ronaldo Football 634m £2.67m 2 Lionel Messi Football 504m £2.12m 3 Virat Kohli Cricket 270m £1.14m 4 Neymar Football 223m £937,000 5 LeBron James Basketball 159m £690,000 6 Kylian Mbappe Football 120m £503,000 7 David Beckham Football 88.1m £372,000 8 Karim Benzema Football 76.8m £324,000 9 Ronaldinho Football 76.6m £322,000 10 Zlatan Ibrahimovic Football 64.3m £272,000

10-6

Ibrahimovic, Ronaldinho, Benzema, Beckham & Mbappe

There's not much separating the bottom four athletes on this list. Zlatan Ibrahimovic comes in at 10, earning £272,000 for every post he shares on Instagram to his 64.3m follows. The Swede has always been a popular character in football, largely for his wild personality. Next is Ronaldinho who earns exactly £50,000 more than Ibrahimovic for each post. The Brazilian is iconic and, despite the fact he retired from football nearly a decade ago, he's still followed by over 75m fans on Instagram.

Making £2000 more than Ronaldinho per post is Karim Benzema. The Frenchman made a name for himself at Lyon and Real Madrid, where he won the Ballon d'Or award, but these days, he can be found in Saudi Arabia, where 76.8m Instagram followers are keeping up to date with his career as he struggles to settle in. Like Ronaldinho and Ibrahimovic, David Beckham is a footballer who has held onto his popularity once he's hung his boots up.

The Englishman retired in 2013, and has since launched his own football team in the United States. Just under 90m fans follow Beckham on Instagram, and he makes £372,000 every time he posts something on there. Jumping up a bit is Kylian Mbappe, who makes £503,000 for every one of his Instagram posts. The former Paris Saint-Germain star recently joined Real Madrid and should only see his fanbase grow in the future as he becomes the latest superstar to represent Los Blancos.

5-3

James, Neymar & Kohli

Heading into the top five, we have the first non-footballers to feature on the list. LeBron James is undeniably the biggest basketball star of the 21st century, and has been operating at an elite level for close to 20 years. His impact on the NBA has been massive and he's followed by 159m fans on Instagram, with him making £690,000 for each post.

At number four, making significantly more than James, is Neymar. The Brazilian is followed by 223m people on Instagram and makes just under £1m for every post. Through his time at Barcelona and PSG, he became one of the best players on the planet. These days, he's playing in Saudi Arabia.

The second non-footballer, and the last, to make it onto this list is Virat Kohli. The cricketer is without a doubt the biggest sports star in India right now, and his success in the T20 World Cup has helped make him one of the biggest names in his sport. He has 270m followers on Instagram, and he is the first player on the list to make more than £1m for each post.

Lionel Messi

£2.12m-per-post

In the eyes of many, Lionel Messi is the greatest footballer to ever play the beautiful game. His fanbase reflects that and he makes £2.12m for every post he shares on Instagram. The Argentine has a massive influence on football and the way he's helped football grow in the United States since he moved to Inter Miami in 2023 is proof of that.

The World Cup winner will be remembered for his impact on football for years to come. At 37 years old, there won't be much time left on the football pitch for Messi, but with 504m Instagram followers, one thing is for certain, there will be plenty of eyes keeping tabs on whatever it is that he does next.

Cristiano Ronaldo

£2.67m-per-post

If you don't think Messi is the greatest footballer of all time, the chances are that you think Cristiano Ronaldo is instead. The Portuguese sensation has been terrorising defences for close to two decades and his time with clubs like Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus have made him one of the most popular faces to ever play football.

His heroics with his national team have made him a legend in Portugal and easily the country's most famous celebrity. 634m people follow Ronaldo on Instagram and he makes a staggering £2.67m for every single post he shares. These days, the 39-year-old is playing in Saudi Arabia and the impact his move has had on the growth of football in the country has been absolutely massive. It led to numerous other star players taking their talents to the Saudi Pro League.

His disappointing showing at Euro 2024 reminded everyone that his time on the pitch won't last forever, but he's not going to be short of money anytime soon. Not when he makes over £2.5m by simply posting something to Instagram anyway.