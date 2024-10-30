Sporting CP believe that Ruben Amorim's move to Manchester United is a "done deal", according to Sky Sports News reporter Kaveh Solhekol.

The Red Devils made their move to appoint the 39-year-old on Tuesday, with the Portuguese club announcing publicly that they had received interest and been informed of the Premier League club's intentions to pay his £8.3m release clause to take him to Old Trafford.

But the Portuguese coach took charge of Sporting's National Cup fixture against Nacional on Tuesday night, leading them to a 3-1 victory before admitting that he is still expecting to be in charge of their next game on Friday night against Estrela Amadora.

However, Sky Sports News revealed on Wednesday afternoon that the current Primera Liga champions consider his move to Manchester United to be a "done deal" at this stage and it's just a matter of signing documents and official announcements being made.

Speaking live on air on Wednesday afternoon, Solhekol said:

"Sporting believe that Ruben Amorim's move from Sporting to Man United is a done deal. Amorim has told Sporting that he wants to move to United, but what they're doing at the moment is defending their interests and they want to make sure that Amorim leaves the club in the right way after United told them they'd pay the release clause of €10m, which is just over £8m. "Amorim has a 30-day notice period in his contract and what he wants to do is move to United straight away and he wants to take three of his coaches with him. "What Sporting are saying is, 'hey, hold on a minute, we need to be respected in this process as well. You have a notice period, you want to take the coaches as well, we want to be compensated for that.' They're asking United for an extra €5m, which is just over £4m."

United were hopeful they could bring Amorim in to take charge of their next Premier League clash with Chelsea on Sunday, with Ruud van Nistelrooy in interim charge of the team for their Carabao Cup clash with Leicester City on Wednesday night.

However, that now looks unlikely with reports in Portugal suggesting that Amorim will take charge of his final Sporting game on Friday before travelling to England over the weekend to seal a move to Old Trafford.