A Sporting CP supporter has offered the Old Trafford faithful a glimmer of hope into life under Ruben Amorim, suggesting that he will be successful in the long term, after the 39-year-old has suffered quite a tumultuous start to life in England.

The axe was swung after a 2-1 defeat to West Ham United, and Erik ten Hag’s reign at Manchester United came to a lamentable end in late October as Ruud van Nistelrooy took interim charge for four matches.

Lisboa-born Amorim, who arrived with plenty of acclaim and excitement, was then named the new head coach of the 13-time Premier League champions, becoming the latest man to attempt to make something of the post-Sir Alex Ferguson era.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Man Utd are the first team of the Premier League era to lose five matches in consecutive December months (both 2023 and 2024).

Kicking things off with a 1-1 draw with Ipswich Town, led by Kieran McKenna, things then improved with a 3-2 win over Bodo/Glimt in the Europa League, followed by a 4-0 drubbing over relegation-threatened Everton at the start of December.

Although the final month of 2024 started promising for Amorim and his entourage, the rest was far from it. Barring the 2-1 win over Manchester City mid-way through, losses to Arsenal, Nottingham Forest, Tottenham Hotspur, Bournemouth, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Newcastle United clouded the derby win.

In fact, Manchester United's six losses from start to finish are their most in a single month since September 1930 (7), which will be a concern for the club’s boardroom bosses given they were keen to see instant improvement under the fresh Amorim-led regime.

Online, a Sporting CP supporter has jumped to the defence of the Portuguese tactician, who is regarded as one of the best young managers in world football, by suggesting that giving him time is the best course of action and that Sporting were in a similar situation when he first arrived.

They wrote: “This is what happened at Sporting in the first couple transfer windows. He did the exact thing, we had so many bad players at the club at high wages (for a club like Sporting). After that, we took the league by storm.

Continuing by backing Amorim’s intuition after guiding the Liga Portugal side to plenty of success, including two league titles, the fan insisted that although his process may take a while, it will certainly be worth the wait when Manchester United start to reap the benefits.