The last few years have been tough for Sporting Kansas City , save for a fun run in the second half of the 2023 MLS season. This year, the club were eliminated from playoff contention in September, days before they lost the U.S. Open Cup final .

SKC is at a crossroads, with their core aging and still struggling to get back on track after an incredibly successful 2010s.

Will this winter bring them back?

State of the Roster

Head coach: Peter Vermes

Chief Soccer Officer: Peter Vermes

The Good

Credit: Peter Aiken-USA TODAY Sports

Erik Thommy is a really strong player to have in any attack. Particularly so as a non-designated player deal. Seven goals and four assists is a respectable season. He’s not a pure chance-creator, but makes things happen and improves their attack and gets the ball into dangerous areas moreso by dribbling than passing.

Forward William Agada took a step forward this year, kind of what we all expected to happen last year. He has nine goals and three assists in 1,626 minutes, but just as importantly, the underlying numbers love him. He consistently gets into good positions. His non-penalty xG per 90 is in the 97th percentile amongst MLS center forwards.

Jake Davis exploded this year, able to play both right back and central midfield. It’s unclear where his long term home is — I hope right back — but that versatility is useful.

It’s unclear if Tim Melia is impacted by the aging process like the rest of us mortals. He has been awesome this year.

The best value in this group is Stephen Afrifa. SKC unearthed another gem in the SuperDraft.

The Bad

Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images

Well, Alan Pulido’s contract ($3.6 million this year) being guaranteed through 2026 is not ideal from a roster building perspective.

Pulido has scored double-digit goals one time in five seasons with SKC (though he still may this year, sitting on seven goals with three games left.) Much of that has come down to injury, but he’s 33 and not going to get less-injury prone in mid-30s.

The Mexico international is supposed to be their game-changer. He’s not— At least consistently. There isn’t a game-changing attacker on this team. Agada might become that, but other teams have a different level of top-end talent.

I could cherry-pick the best players on the best teams — Denis Bouanga, Cucho Hernandez, Lucho Acosta, etc — but look at some of the fellow non-playoff teams. D.C. has Christian Benteke, Atlanta has Alexey Miranchuk, FC Dallas has Peter Musa, St. Louis has Marcel Hartel.

Elsewhere on the cap sheet, Nemanja Radoja at $1.53 million, Daniel Salloi at $1.3 million and Khriy Shelton at $750,000 is … not great value.

SKC have been searching for a defensive midfielder since Ilie Sanchez left three years ago and they have a rotating cast of underwhelming defenders to come into the team since Matt Besler and Graham Zusi retired.

Flexibility

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Hypothetically, Sporting KC can add two designated players and one U-22 initiative player (or one DP and two U-22s plus $2 million in GAM if they go that route).

In practice: This is a team who has spent more than $2 million on a transfer fee two times since 2010. They made no signings this summer as the season drifted away. Do we really expect that to change? Hopefully it does, but I’ll wait and see.

There has been no mention of Johnny Russell yet because the fan-favorite’s contract expires this winter. At 34-years-old, does Russell want to stick around for a continued transition? Will both sides find an acceptable contract number?

SKC hold club options on both Agada and Thommy, which seem no-brainers to pick up (and work on long-term extensions). Melia’s contract expires this winter as well and will need to be sorted.

Offseason Priorities

Credit: Anne-Marie Sorvin-USA TODAY Sports

Sporting KC need to improve the health of their cap sheet in whatever ways possible. I hope to see several significant signings because they need starters at a handful of positions and some more depth in the midfield.

The defensive unit is a top concern, but so is top-end talent in the attack. An in-prime, DP No. 10 would be my lean but they could use an in-prime winger to either replace Russell or add to the group if Russell returns. Again, it’s possible they do both with two open DP spots.

With the guaranteed contracts in key spots (center forward, defensive midfield, center back) other spots they could use boosts don’t fit well with the current construction, which makes this winter a little bit awkward.