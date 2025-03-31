ORIGINAL: Sporting Kansas City and long-time manager Peter Vermes have parted ways, sources tell GIVEMESPORT.

Vermes had been among the longest-tenured head coaches in the world, having taken over in 2009. Long-time assistant Kerry Zavagnin will take over as interim manager. Sporting KC had a hugely successful run for a decade, winning 2013 MLS Cup as well as three U.S. Open Cups. The club struggled in 2024 in regular season play, though got to the U.S. Open Cup final, but got off to a slow start again this year.

All in all, SKC has lost 12 of their last 13 competitive matches across all competitions dating back to last year.

UPDATE: SKC made the decision official, announcing that the club and Vermes mutually agreed to part ways.

“It would be hard to list all of the people I want to thank after 20 seasons in managerial positions at Sporting Kansas City,” Vermes said in a club statement. “I am thankful to everyone, especially ownership for giving me the opportunity of being a steward of this club for the past two decades. I wish the club nothing but the best in the future.”

Vermes is a legend of Sporing KC, first as a player from 2000-02 then being named technical director in 2006 before taking over as head coach in 2009. He managed 609 games for SKC.

In the 2010s, SKC were consistently among the best teams in the league. They made the playoffs eight straight years from 2011-18, winning four major trophies along the way.

Vermes celebrating MLS Cup 2013

Vermes' 203 regular-season wins ranks third in MLS history. He was inducted into the U.S. Soccer Hall of Fame in 2013.

Off the field, Vermes helped guide the club into a new era, rebranding from the Kansas City Wizards to Sporting KC and opening Children's Mercy Park in 2011 then their performance center in 2018.

Vermes also won MLS Cup as a player with SKC, the only person in MLS history to win MLS Cup with the same team as player, then manager.

Zavagnin played for the club from 2000-08 and joined the coaching staff in 2009.