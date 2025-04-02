There is not a person so inextricably linked to one single club in MLS than Peter Vermes and Sporting Kansas City .

Since 2006, there hasn’t been a soccer decision at the club that Vermes wasn’t leading or heavily involved in. For the first time in literal decades, on Tuesday, SKC started a day without their soccer czar after Vermes and the club parted ways.

“He defines the sport in our town and the league,” co-principal owner Michael Illig told media on Tuesday. “He is synonymous with Sporting KC and, in many respects, our league. It’s unheard of to have the run he did and not be a stalwart of the sport in our country.”

Sporting KC embarks on a new era after their soccer czar is no longer running the club. It’s as new to them as it will be to us seeing interim head coach Kerry Zavagnin on the touchline instead of Vermes.

The club is immensely thankful to Vermes and navigated the difficult tightrope of moving on while showing proper gratitude to a legend.

“Peter was a unicorn,” Illig said. “He literally had his hand in every single aspect of what we call the sporting player enterprise. It’s going to take a little while to unravel that.”

For all the great Vermes did — and, to be clear, this team and this league would not be the same without him — it was probably time for a change.

SKC have lost 12 of their last 13 games across all competitions dating back to last year. They missed the playoffs in two of their last three seasons. The year they made it, SKC needed a heroic second half to make the wildcard game by just a single point.

Peter Vermes - Sporting KC Coaching Stats Games 608 Wins 251 Losses 217 Draws 140 Win % 41.28% Trophies 4

The club had grown stale, failing to adapt with the league into new eras. SKC’s golden run of 2011-18 was built on a core acquired through the MLS SuperDraft. While the SuperDraft can still be useful, a team is happy to get one rotational player on draft day, not a core piece or let alone several core pieces over a few years.

SKC fell way behind in spending and when they went abroad, their success rate was mixed. Most of their best signings weren’t big money, making the margin for error smaller. They spent in a big way on two separate occasions:

2020-21 to sign Alan Pulido ($9m) and Gadi Kinda ($4m)

2025 to sign Dejan Joveljic ($4m) and Manu Garcia ($4m)

Pulido and Kinda had great moments, but also both dealt with injuries. The club still finished first in the West in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, then third in 2021. Vermes voiced his frustration in an interview with Sirius XM in preseason, something ownership pushed back against.

“I would challenge that we haven’t invested,” Illig said. “I will say, if and when Peter ever asked for something, he pretty much got it.”

Now What in Kansas City?

SKC knew they needed a change, but skeptics may ask how different will things be in the short-term?

Zavagnin, Vermes’ long-time assistant, is now the interim manager. Illig says it’s his job to lose. Zavagnin is as much a part of the foundation of this club as Vermes was and actually had been at the club even longer.

Zavagnin came to town as a player in 2000 and hasn’t left. He played until 2008 and then joined the coaching staff in 2009.

“Over the years, I’ve spoken to Kerry a lot about the hypothetical… of him as the shot-caller,” Illig said. “It’s up to him to prove. I think you’ll see a different version of Kerry than you’re used to as an assistant.”

“It’s not a rinse and repeat of the Peter way,” Illig added.

It’ll take time, but the club is hoping they can be competitive immediately. Part of the calculation to make this decision six regular season games into the year is the goal of salvaging 2025 instead of making it a throwaway year.

SKC will use not one but two search firms to help guide a global job search. Again, the job is being framed as “Zavagnin’s to lose” by Illig.

Mike Burns joined as sporting director last summer, a move to help Vermes in the front office, though there was no mistake that Vermes still had the final say. Sources involved in SKC’s search for a sporting director say other candidates quickly understood Vermes was still the boss.

As such, that turned off a lot of potential options. It’s unclear how long Burns’ contract is for and if he is the person who will lead SKC into their new era.

“Everybody has to step up in a way they probably weren’t used to because Peter was such an integral part of everything,” Illig said. “We have very capable people here.”

“I believe in them to do that,” Illig continued.