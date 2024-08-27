Second division club Indy Eleven will be looking to make history on Tuesday night when it meets MLS side Sporting Kansas City with a trip to the 2024 U.S. Open Cup final on the line.

By reaching the semifinals, Indy Eleven have already gone farther than ever before in this domestic cup competition since launching as a club in 2014. Meanwhile, Sporting KC are in the hunt for a record-tying fifth U.S. Open Cup trophy after claiming it in 2004, 2012, 2015 and 2017.

The winner of this match will face the team that emerges from the other semifinal between the Seattle Sounders and LAFC, which takes place on Wednesday. Should Sporting KC advance, they would be on the road for the final, while Indy Eleven would only host a potential final if Seattle beat LAFC.

Since MLS was founded in 1996, only three lower-division clubs have managed to reach the Open Cup final. The Rochester Rhinos lost the 1996 final, but they won the 1999 edition. The Charleston Battery (2008) and Sacramento Republic (2022) fell short of replicating the Rhinos' feat in the title match.

Indy Eleven needed to win four tournament knockout matches to reach the semis, getting past MLS club Atlanta United in a quarterfinal upset. Sporting KC needed extra time in two of their three Open Cup matches to get to this point.

Road to US Open Cup Semifinals 2024 Sporting KC (MLS) Indy Eleven (USL) Bye Third Round Chicago Fire II (MLS Next Pro) 0-1 Indy Eleven Union Omaha (League 1) 0-1 (a.e.t.) Sporting KC Round of 32 Indy Eleven 2-0 San Antonio FC (USL) Sporting KC 4-0 FC Tulsa (USL) Round of 16 Indy Eleven 3-0 Detroit City (USL) Sporting KC 2-1 (a.e.t.) FC Dallas (MLS) Quarterfinals Atlanta United (MLS) 1-2 Indy Eleven

How to Watch Sporting KC vs Indy Eleven

The semifinal is the first time these two teams are facing off in an official competition.

The Open Cup trophy likely represents Sporting KC's best chance at silverware this season, as they sit seven points out of the final wild card spot in the MLS Western Conference with seven matches to play. After an inconsistent start, Sporting KC have picked up the intensity of late, winning four of their last seven MLS matches, including going 3-0-1 at home in that stretch.

Match: Sporting KC vs. Indy Eleven (Open Cup semifinal)

Sporting KC vs. Indy Eleven (Open Cup semifinal) Date: Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2024

Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2024 Time: 8 p.m. EDT

8 p.m. EDT Stadium: Children's Mercy Park (Kansas City, Kan.)

Children's Mercy Park (Kansas City, Kan.) TV Channel: None

None Streaming: Free to stream on Apple TV

Reaching the U.S. Open Cup final would be the greatest achievement in club history for Indy Eleven, who are also still firmly in the playoff zone in the USL Championship's Eastern Conference (fifth place). But they have dipped in form lately, with four losses in their six league games since clinching a spot in the Open Cup semifinal.

The Open Cup is the longest running soccer competition held in the United States (since 1913), and the winner of the competition is guaranteed $300,000 in prize money and a berth in the 2025 CONCACAF Champions Cup, which crowns the best club in all of North America.

Sporting KC vs Indy Eleven Lineups

With their next match slated for September 7, it'll be all hands on deck for Sporting Kansas City in this semifinal. They are expected to be without defender Robert Castellanos (hamstring) and midfielder Nemanja Radoja (groin), who both sat out Saturday's 3-0 victory over Orlando City in league play. Midfielder Memo Rodriguez was listed as questionable for that match with a quad injury, but he could be back for this semifinal.

Manager Peter Vermes singled out central midfielders Zorhan Bassong and Jake Davis for praise after the weekend win, and it would make sense if he paired them together again at the heart of midfield. New summer signing Joaquin Fernandez is unlikely to be given his first minutes in a match of this magnitude, and Felipe Hernandez is on administrative leave after violating MLS gambling policies.

Sporting KC lineup projection (4-2-3-1, left to right): Tim Melia (GK) — Tim Leibold, Andreu Fontas, Robert Voloder, Khiry Shelton — Zorhan Bassong, Jake Davis — Daniel Salloi, Erik Thommy, Johnny Russell — William Agada

Tim Melia (GK) — Tim Leibold, Andreu Fontas, Robert Voloder, Khiry Shelton — Zorhan Bassong, Jake Davis — Daniel Salloi, Erik Thommy, Johnny Russell — William Agada Bench: John Pulskamp (GK), Chris Rindov, Dany Rosero, Logan Ndenbe, Remi Walter, Danny Flores, Memo Rodriguez, Alenis Vargas, Stephen Afrifa, Alan Pulido

Indy Eleven manager Sean McCauley has a squad comprised of experienced players, many of whom have played in MLS or have logged plenty of USL experience. Douglas Martinez Jr. is a Honduran international, and Augustine Williams played for Sierra Leone. There is also a sprinkling of English-born players. This squad is not likely to be intimidated by the occasion.

McCauley lined his team up in more of a 3-5-2 in the quarterfinal against Atlanta United with Sebastian Guenzatti tucking inside from his usual attacking positions. Aedan Stanley and Ben Mines are the hard-working wingbacks, while the experienced Cam Lindley is a lock to start in the middle.

Aodhan Quinn has recently returned from long-term injury and has just two matches as a starter (and captain) under his belt. Based on the fact that he was rested by McCauley over the weekend, could be a sign he is set to join Lindley in central midfield.

Indy Eleven lineup projection (3-5-2, left to right): Hunter Sulte (GK) — Adrian Diz Pe, Callum Chapman-Page, Ben Ofeimu — Aedan Stanley, Aodhan Quinn, Sebastian Guenzatti, Cam Lindley, Ben Mines — Douglas Martinez Jr., Augustine Williams

Hunter Sulte (GK) — Adrian Diz Pe, Callum Chapman-Page, Ben Ofeimu — Aedan Stanley, Aodhan Quinn, Sebastian Guenzatti, Cam Lindley, Ben Mines — Douglas Martinez Jr., Augustine Williams Bench: Yannik Oetti (GK), Josh O'Brien, James Musa, Logan Neidlinger, Maverick McCoy, Laurence Wootton, Tyler Gibson, Max Schneider, Jack Blake, Ethan O'Brien, Karsen Henderlong, Maalique Foster, Elliot Collier, Romario Williams

The team recently acquired Jamaican winger Maalique Foster, and he played his first minutes for Indy in the 3-2 loss to Las Vegas on Saturday. Former MLS forwards Romario Williams and Elliot Collier are usually the first attacking players used off the bench.

Sporting KC vs Indy Eleven Prediction

The MLS team has momentum to come out on top in a home knockout match

Results were so poor for Sporting Kansas City that earlier this season there were some who wondered if the longest-tenured coach in MLS history, Peter Vermes (photo above), finally needed to step aside. But the team has a different look about it in recent weeks and the 3-0 win over a solid Orlando City side is the latest evidence.

Team defending has been one of the weak points that has cost Sporting KC in 2024 — they've conceded 52 times in 27 MLS matches — and the shutout against Orlando was only their fourth clean sheet in 33 matches played in all competitions. So Indy Eleven are bound to get a few looks in attack, but they have also been plenty leaky in defense: only two USL teams have allowed more goals than their 39 goals in 24 USL matches.

Indy Eleven may have gotten past an out-of-form Atlanta team that was also slightly undermanned in the quarterfinals, but they will probably get Sporting KC's best shot on Tuesday night. And it should be enough to see the MLS team reach the final.

Prediction: Sporting KC 3-1 Indy Eleven

Sporting KC vs Indy Eleven Odds and Betting Picks

Betting market calls for a high-scoring game with Sporting as victors

The odds across multiple sportsbooks tell the story about the projections for this semifinal. The betting market believes that Sporting KC will advance in a game that will have goals, including at least one from Indy Eleven.

Sporting KC to win (90 minutes): -223

-223 Sporting KC to advance: -400

-400 Indy Eleven to win (90 minutes): +450

+450 Indy Eleven to advance: +275

+275 Over/Under 2.5 goals: -225 / +162

-225 / +162 Both Teams to Score (Yes/No): -175 / +125

-175 / +125 Spread: Sporting KC -1.25 goals

Sporting KC -1.25 goals Goal Line: 3.25 goals

Here are three betting ideas for the match if you believe Sporting Kansas City can take it to Indy Eleven on Tuesday:

Sporting KC Over 2.5 total team goals: +120

SKC have scored three or more goals on seven occasions this season, and six of those matches came on their home field at Children's Mercy Park. In a similar scenario, they put four goals past a USL Championship side, FC Tulsa, when they welcomed them for the U.S. Open Cup Round of 16. Especially if Indy Eleven have to chase the result, this game could open up for the home side.

Sporting KC win and over 2.5 total goals in the match: -120

This bet is a parlay at decent odds that essentially captures what the betting market is saying pregame: that Kansas City will win the game in 90 minutes (-223 or 69% probability) and there will be more than 2.5 goals scored in the game (-225 or 69% probability).

Sporting KC -1.25 Asian Handicap: -105

The way this bet works is that half the bet is placed on Sporting KC -1 (to win by a goal) and half is on Sporting KC -1.5 (to win by 1.5 goals). So if Sporting KC win by two goals, the full bet is a winner (winning by two goals clears both -1 and -1.5). But if SKC only win by a one-goal margin, then half the bet is a push (the -1 half of the bet is refunded) while the other half (SKC -1.5) is a loser. If SKC draw or lose the match, the entire bet is a loser.