Arsenal play Sporting CP in the Last 16 of the 2022/23 Europa League and we have all the team news as well as all the details revealing how you can watch this very exciting match.

The two will be hoping to progress to the latter stages of this competition, and will also be hoping that this time next year they will be in the Champions League.

Sporting were in the Group Stages of the Champions League this campaign and did face Arsenal's North London rivals Tottenham Hotspur. Sporting managed to beat Spurs in one of the matches.

Arsenal are finally back to playing in the Europa League this season after a very long break between the group stages and the knockouts, and the Gunners will be hoping to continue their good Premier League form in Europe.

Here is everything you need to know about Arsenal vs Sporting:

When do Arsenal play Sporting?

The first leg of the last 16 Europa League match between Arsenal and Sporting CP is on Thursday 9th March 2023. The kick-off time for this match is 5:45 PM GMT, and the game will be played in Portugal at Sporting's José Alvalade Stadium.

How to watch Arsenal vs Sporting CP

Arsenal vs Sporting will no doubt have a global audience and the great news is that this match will be shown live on TV in both the UK and the USA. Due to this, the game will also be available to live stream, so you can watch this match on your TV or on your mobile devices, laptops, PC's or even your gaming consoles.

Sporting Lisbon players celebrate after scoring

What TV Channel is Arsenal vs Sporting CP on?

He is a list of the TV channels that the game is on for those in both the United Kingdom and the United States of America.

Country TV Channel UK BT Sport 2 and 2 HD USA Paramount+ and Vix+

How to live stream Arsenal vs Sporting CP

Here are the live streaming services you need in order to live stream the match between Arsenal and Sporting Lisbon.

Country Live Stream UK BT Sports USA Paramount+

It should be noted that you need a subscription in order to live stream and watch this match on TV via BT Sports and Paramount. You can buy a monthly pass and which will allow you to have an account and watch all the football on BT Sport for 30 days. This pass costs you £29.99, meanwhile Paramount + costs $10 a month.

Arsenal vs Sporting Team News

Sporting have only one injury as Daniel Braganca is currently sidelined with an unknown return date. Midfielder Manuel Ugarte is also suspended.

Meanwhile, Gabriel Jesus is back training with the Arsenal squad, but no doubt this game will come too soon for him. Eddie Nketiah also faces a late fitness test ahead of the tie. Leandro Trossard and Mohamed Elneny also look set to miss out.

Predicted Lineups

Zinchenko celebrating after arsenal score

Sporting Predicted XI: Adan; Coates, Inacio, St. Juste; Esgaio, Morita Tanlongo, Reis; Edwards, Goncalves, Paulinho

Arsenal Predicted XI: Turner; Tomiyasu, Saliba, Gabriel, Tierney; Xhaka, Jorginho; Nelson, Odegaard, Smith Rowe; Martinelli

Form Guide

Arsenal are looking very strong at the moment and showed their change in mentality with a 97th minute winner against Bournemouth in the Premier League. Despite being away from home against Sporting, they will still be hoping for the win.

Form: W-W-W-W-L

Similar to the Gunners, Sporting are also on excellent form, and they know they have the fan base to generate a great atmosphere, so they will be hoping that they can be the 12th man when the Premier League leaders come to town.

Form: W-W-W-W-D

Head-to-Head Record

The two sides have only faced each other four times throughout their history. In these four matches, the Gunners are undefeated as they have won two and drawn two, with the most recent being their draw in the Europa League back in 2018.

Prediction

With both teams on form and the Gunners away from home, we expected this game to be tense at the start; however, we see Arsenal having too much quality on the night and coming away with the advantage in the first leg.

Predicted Score: Sporting 1-2 Arsenal