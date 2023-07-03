The stars of tomorrow are already laying the groundwork for their prospective GOAT status for years to come. From Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, and LeBron James to Tiger Woods and Tom Brady, the aforementioned have staked their claim as some of the greatest in their respective fields ever, but with their careers either in their twilight or having come to an end, it’ll soon be time to pass on the baton.

All of the athletes that we've selected are under the age of 23 - assessing their current achievements and the potential horizon they have in front of them.

Erling Haaland

Since shooting onto the scene at RB Salzburg after a move from the Norwegian club, Molde, there was an air of inevitability around Erling Brait Haaland - a case of when he was going to become a star, instead of if. At just 22, the striker with his unmistakable Scandinavian seafarer looks has already made history in the Premier League and at Manchester City by winning the treble with the Sky Blues as well as breaking the record for the number of goals scored in a single season in the Premier League.

The Norwegian international is a physical freak, and looking like such a complete, well-rounded player at such a young age is testament to his development and seemingly limitless potential.

Read more: Erling Haaland breaks PL goal record: Man City gave him guard of honour

Freddie Steward

The evolution of the rugby player has been well-documented, and every year players seem to get bigger, stronger, and more athletic, with more emphasis placed on sheer physicality than skill set. Standing at a towering 6’5, Freddie Steward of Leicester Tigers and England seems to defy physics when it comes to fusing Goliath genetics with an arsenal of skills that Dan Carter and Sonny Bill Williams would be proud of.

Xandar Zayas

At present, Canelo Alvarez is boxing’s kingpin. The sport’s poster boy has shown no signs of being knocked off his perch, despite a narrow loss to Dmitry Bivol, a boxer four weight classes above him. At 32, Mexico’s golden boy realistically has another three to four years before retirement comes calling, opening the door for a new star to assume the mantle of Boxing’s best. Xandar Zayas is one such name that has been touted for future glory. The Puerto Rican super welterweight is just 20 years of age, a baby in boxing terms, yet his dazzling footwork, top amateur pedigree, and technical gift have him rated highly by boxing critics. Turning pro at just 16 years old, the speedy Central American’s record is far from impenetrable.

Carlos Alcaraz

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 11: Carlos Alcaraz of Spain celebrates winning the third set tiebreak against Casper Ruud of Norway during their Men’s Singles Final match on Day Fourteen of the 2022 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 11, 2022 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

Not to be confused with Southampton midfielder of the same name, the 20-year-old Spanish tennis prodigy, Carlos Alcaraz has many a Spaniard pinning their hopes on him being the nation’s natural successor to Rafa Nadal… no pressure, kid. The youngster is ranked as world No. 2 by the ATP, winning the 2022 US Open - his first major title as a professional. Adopting an aggressive baseline stance, and a vicious forehand, the all-rounder is a threat from clay to grass.

Victor Wembanyama

Standing at a whopping 7’3, Frenchman Victor Wembanyama has got NBA scouts excited. At just 19 years of age, Wembanyama was plying his trade at the Parisian side, Metropolitans 92 in the LNB A league, the player was recently the San Antonio Spurs’ first draft pick of 2023. Dubbed “the greatest prospect of his generation”, the up-and-comer has the weight of expectation weighing heavily on his broad shoulders, but with such commendation, it may only be a matter of time before Wembanyama becomes an NBA superstar.

Read more: San Antonio Spurs: 'Generational' Wembanyama will 'accelerate NBA’s global popularity'

Drake London

With a name like Drake London, it was as if the 21-year-old’s parents had foreseen their son’s future stardom. At such a tender age, London is one of the youngest wide receivers in the NFL, and was an ever-present feature in every one of the Atlanta Falcons 17 games last season, recording four receiving touchdowns in the process.

Muhammed Mokaev

Russians have been prolific in the UFC over recent years, with Khabib Nurmagomedov dominating the lightweight division before retiring in 2021. 22-year-old Muhammed Mokaev has since thrown down the gauntlet as the next Russian face of the world-renowned franchise, with the flyweight winning the Performance of the Night Award on his debut. With a record of 4-0 in the Dana White-backed promotion, Mokaev has a strong future ahead of him.

Lando Norris

F1 is more popular than ever, and with the ever-increasing exposure comes even greater pools of driving talent. Kicking off his Formula 1 career at just 19, the McLaren driver made his racing debut at the 2019 Australian Grand Prix, making him the third-youngest driver to ever compete in the sport. Now at 23, and with six podiums to his name, and his contract due to run out in 2025, he’ll be hot on the radar of the likes of Mercedes, Red Bull, and Ferrari.

Tom Kim

Born and bred in Seoul, South Korea, golfer Tom Kim has always had golfing in his blood, with his father Kim Chang-ik being an ex-pro. At just 20, Kim’s chalked up two PGA Tour wins, and is ranked 24th in the PGA world rankings. In October 2022, Kim matched Tiger Woods’ record of winning two PGA Tours before the age of 21, and has since unsurprisingly, been heaped with praise.

Jude Bellingham

It feels as though Jude Bellingham has been around for years in more ways than one. From the fact, he's been playing professional football since he was 16, to the wise head he has rested on his shoulders. Now he's officially a galactico, the 20-year-old is at arguably, the biggest club in the world, and it all is testament to the player he is becoming. A fully-fledged England international, Bellingham secured a move to the Spanish giants from Borussia Dortmund for £88 million, making him one of the most expensive teenagers in footballing history. Elegant on the ball, physically imposing, and a real box-to-box midfielder, the former Birmingham City man is destined to win trophies.