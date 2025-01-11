Aston Villa's President of football, Monchi, was spotted at Celta Vigo's clash with Rayo Vallecano on Friday night, as revealed by Fabrizio Romano on X.

Aston Villa have been heavily linked with a move for Celta Vigo's Oscar Mingueza, and Monchi's attendance at their recent game only fuels these rumours. With Fabrizio Romano writing on his X account: 'deal on', the transfer could be closer to completion than many thought, and the Spaniard may be prepared to make the switch immediately.

A versatile defender, Oscar Mingueza, would provide strong competition for Matty Cash and Ezri Konsa at right-back, whilst also being able to cover Lucas Digne and Ian Maatsen at left-back, and even being able to play centre-back if required.

With a lot of games to come in 2025, Aston Villa will be looking to have a deep squad as they aim to go far in the FA Cup, Champions League, and qualify for European football once again.

Mingueza is What Emery Needs at Villa Park

He will provide great competition in defence

On Friday night, Mingueza made two clearances, two interceptions, and had 69% passing accuracy in a game where he played 90 minutes as a right-back. Under Unai Emery, Mingueza could allow Ezri Konsa to return to his preferred position at centre-back, especially with Pau Torres and Diego Carlos currently being injured.

Mingueza's versatility would be key for Aston Villa, as he can play all across the back line. Villa have three games in six days to come, against Everton, Arsenal and Monaco, which could provide Emery the perfect opportunity to hand Mingueza his debut as he attempts to freshen up his team during this congested period.

Oscar Mingueza Statistics 2024/25 Appearances 18 Goals 2 Assists 5 Tackles per 90 1.1

All statistics correct via SofaScore as of 11.01.2025.