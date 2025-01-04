One question has been on everyone’s mind throughout the 2025 World Darts Championship: how do the Sky Sports cameras always seem to know exactly where the dart will land next? And with darts becoming a much-loved staple on televisions across the UK and Europe, it's a question worth asking, especially as the calendar enters its busiest period.

Some believe the footage is slightly delayed, allowing time to adjust the camera angle. However, that theory isn’t true. The answer lies in the hands of a key figure – the 'spotter.' The spotter plays a crucial role in darts broadcasts, guiding the television cameras to the next dart’s destination. It’s a challenging job that requires precision and deep knowledge of the game.

Owen Binks, a spotter at this year’s World Darts Championship, which saw Luke Littler break the record by becoming the youngest darts player to win it after a 7-3 victory over Michael van Gerwen in the final, recently gave fans a behind-the-scenes look at his complicated job role via TikTok. Watch the fascinating video below:

The Role Of A 'Spotter' In Darts

Ensures viewers at home get the perfect angle of the action

Speaking in an interview with Het Nieuwsblad, Binks gave further insight into the job. "Even many darts fans have no idea my job exists," he said.

"Whether I can describe it in two sentences? A 'darts spotter' works in the production room with the director and says what the cameras should focus on during each throw. We give the instructions and everyone else has to listen. TV directors often have no idea what darts is about, so they follow what we say. So we have some power, but we are also under a lot of pressure. Because you are responsible."

"I can say it's a tough job," Binks continued. "It's certainly a lot harder than being a referee. Then you have the answer right in front of you and usually a few seconds to think about it. Then it's mostly good math. But as a spotter, I have to think faster than the darters themselves. In other words, I have to think ahead. This is then based on habit of a player, my experience or the standard routes you know, but also on, for example, the eyes.

"You can often see from that where they are going to throw. But even then it is not simple. We often have people who try it because they want to become one, but they quickly realize that it is not their thing. We've also had players pass, world-class players, but then they often passed on what they themselves would do instead of what the player would do on camera. That, of course, is something completely different."

Keith Deller, a former BDO World champion and well-known 'spotter', also opened up about the job in an interview with The Star.

“When you see the player needing, say, 106, ‘I’ll go treble 20, single 14, double 16’ so I’ll tell the remote cameras, the director, where I think they’re going to go,” said Deller.

“I think I’ve been the longest spotters there’s ever been. I’m there at all the big tournaments, I feel the atmosphere, it’s great. It’s a tough job to do.

"No disrespect to the commentators but they can say they’ll go one way and, if they don’t, it doesn’t really matter to them because they’re not the one telling the camera where to go. You really have to be alert all the time when you’ve got the likes of Jonny Clayton, who decides to go his own ways. I love doing it and Sky are a brilliant team. It keeps me sharp.”

“It’s all the different combinations. The most important thing is not to panic. When you’ve got the likes of Michael Smith, who throws very quick, you’ve really got to be on your mettle. For instance, if someone wants 25, it’s nine, double eight for quite a few of them. But you’ve got to think ‘what happens if they hit a 12?’ You’ve got to keep an eye out in case they go either side because, when they’re quick, you haven’t got the time to do it.”