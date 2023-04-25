Daniel Levy, the chairman of Tottenham Hotspur, is reportedly in favour of turning the Women’s Super League into a closed competition.

According to the Daily Mail, Levy is among several executives who believe the WSL should drop promotion and relegation to become a more competitive and sustainable league.

The executives allegedly feel clubs would be more willing to invest in women’s teams if relegation wasn’t a threat.

Levy’s position is said to not be influenced by Tottenham’s current standing in the WSL.

Spurs are currently ninth, just three points off bottom-placed Leicester, albeit with a game in hand.

Fans react to idea of Women's Super League becoming a closed competition

The report about Levy’s thoughts on the future of women’s football has not gone down well with fans on social media.

“The argument that this would encourage more investment is just evidence that some “big” clubs need leaders with more vision and confidence,” one Twitter user wrote.

Another posted: “Every time I try to give Levy a chance to prove himself to be different than the public perception of him, he goes and does something like this to lose all my trust again immediately”.

Others claimed Levy’s position had been influenced by Tottenham’s relegation battle this season.

“Maybe invest in your team more so they aren’t relegated,” someone commented, with another fan writing: “Wants a closed league because Spurs may get relegated. One of the most clueless, money-grabbing chairmen about.”

“Sounds like someone needs to quit whining and invest in his club,” wrote someone else.

Another fan concluded: “And if you need an answer as to why Tottenham have yet to improve year in and out in the WSL, this is your answer. There’s no investment behind the scenes.

“A sad out-of-touch man talking about things he clearly has no idea about. Needless to say, he is wrong.”

Two separate reviews are currently looking into the future of English women’s football.

The first, established by the FA, is a working group made up of club executives from the WSL and the Championship. Arsenal chief executive Vinai Venkatesham is chairing the panel.

The Daily Mail has reported a new structure could be in place ahead of the 2024-2025 season, when a new company will be formed to run the top two tiers of English women’s football independently of the FA.

The other review has been initiated by the UK Government, and comprises a six-person panel.

Chair Karen Carney has been joined by Arsenal legend Ian Wright and former Lionesses boss Hope Powell, along with four experts in sport governance and business.

Chelsea manager Emma Hayes, who has contributed to the review, has been another to tout the possibility of a closed WSL.

“I’ve worked in (a franchise league) in the United States,” she said. “I like the idea of relegation and promotion from a traditional perspective but it doesn’t mean we should be hamstrung by it.

“We should be open about it. I’ve seen the successes of promoting franchise type leagues and the consistency that can be in place running that.

“The Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA) is a great example. We should be open to everything.

“Everything shouldn’t always be compared to something that is either traditional or just because of the men’s game. We should have an openness about reflecting on the pluses and minuses.”