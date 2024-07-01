Highlights Chris Paul agrees to terms with the San Antonio Spurs as a mentor, helping Victor Wembanyama's development.

Paul's passing and leadership skills will be valuable during the Spurs' rebuild.

Wembanyama's potential is immense, but he needs to improve his post-up game and receive better passes.

Future Hall of Fame point guard Chris Paul has agreed to sign a contract with the San Antonio Spurs, per Turner Sports insider Chris Haynes.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski confirmed the news shortly after, reporting that Paul and the Spurs had agreed on a one-year, $11 million-plus deal.

Paul, 39, was waived by the Golden State Warriors at the start of free agency with the franchise looking to avoid paying him a $30 million salary that would've become fully guaranteed on Jul. 1. In fact, as his contract was completely non-guaranteed, the Warriors were able to clear $30 million from their books.

Golden State is also preparing to lose five-time All-Star Klay Thompson this offseason. Indeed, Thompson is so bothered by the offers that he's been receiving from the Warriors that he's considering signing for even less than they offered to play for a division rival.

Chris Paul Intends to Sign with San Antonio Spurs

Chris Paul is an ideal free agent signing for the Spurs

In landing with the Spurs, Paul's passing prowess and leadership abilities will be much more appreciated than they were in Golden State. San Antonio is firmly in the midst of a rebuild, and it doesn't look like they'll be competing for a title in the immediate future.

To that point, Paul's age and experience suggest that he would've been looking to join a contender. After all, he's one of the storied, decorated, and talented players to have never won an NBA championship. It took him 15 years just to reach the NBA Finals.

However, rather than go ring-chasing, the little general is offering himself to the Spurs as a mentor. This is a fitting role for someone who was the president of the NBPA (National Basketball Players Association) for eight years. In San Antonio, he'll be tasked with helping usher in the era of a player who could become the best in the league someday: Victor Wembanyama.

At 7-foot-4, Wembanyama is supremely talented.

At the defensive end, his condor-like length allows him to turn away shots like none other, and the 20-year-old led the league in blocks per game (3.6) as a rookie. However, while his physique has exponentially enhanced his shot-blocking potential, his activity and nose for the ball have also played a part in his dominance. Last season, several veteran players acknowledged how Wembanyama's physical profile and awareness deterred them from attempting to score in the paint.

At the offensive end, Wembanyama is hard to stop once he gets inside the paint, but he's still raw. At times, he looked like a baby giraffe, his long, thin legs leading to wobbly post-up attempts. Individually, this may be the main area he needs to work on in order to maximize his potential.

Yet, the Spurs could make life much easier for Wembanyama by finding him near the rim. Due to San Antonio often playing without a nominal point guard last season, they didn't find him on enough hit-ahead passes, nor were they able to get much out of him in the pick-and-roll.

Victor Wembanyama as Pick-And-Roll Roll Man Frequency % PPP FG% Percentile 11.0 1.14 52.4 52.8

Just consider that Wembanyama was only utilized as a pick-and-roll roll man on 11.0 percent of his offensive possessions last season, less than 6-foot-7 forward Dorian Finney-Smith (11.5 percent).

As one of the best pick-and-roll ball-handlers of all-time, Paul can work the ball to Wembanyama in ways the Spurs rarely did. Ultimately, his signing is among the most significant this offseason.