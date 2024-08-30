Tottenham Hotspur are close to agreeing a deal to get future priority on the signing of Johnny Cardoso from Real Betis, in a move that is part of Giovani Lo Celso's switch to the Spanish club, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Lillywhites are looking to shift Lo Celso in the final hours of the window, with the Argentine reportedly edging closer to a move to Betis.

As part of the negotiations with los Verdiblancos, the North Londoners look to have acquired a first priority option to land Cardoso in the future, while also agreeing a sell-on clause for the player, if he is to move in the future and Spurs don't want to activate their option to land the American midfielder.

Spurs Close to Cardoso Deal

The Premier League side get first priority

In what looks to be an excellent piece of long-term planning, Tottenham are on the verge of an agreement with Betis that will see them have the opportunity to land the talented 22-year-old Cardoso in the future. With Lo Celso finally departing the Tottenham Hotspurs stadium, swapping North London for the Estadio Benito Villamarin, Ange Postecoglou was evidently eager to bolster the terms of the deal from his own club's standpoint.

Cardoso, who scored once and registered two assists in La Liga last season, will be allowed to develop his game for another season in the Spanish top flight. If he doesn't make the necessary strides in his career that make him an attractive option for Spurs, they will get compensated by attaining a certain percentage of any sale sanctioned by Betis for the player, according to Romano on X.

Spurs Unlikely to Make Another Signing

Postecoglu has revealed

While Spurs fans were likely hoping for perhaps another dynamic wide player or left-sided defender, it looks increasingly likely no such deal will materialise. Sky Sports reporter Michael Bridge spoke to GIVEMESPORT, providing an update on the Lillywhites' state of play on deadline day.

The journalist revealed that Postecoglou's priority is shifting Lo Celso and Sergio Reguilon, with no incoming business expected. The signings of Wilson Odobert, Timo Werner, Lucas Bergvall, Archie Gray and Dominic Solanke are set to be the club's only major acquisitions of the summer, as the Australian coach's side look to build on last season's campaign, largely with the squad that they had previously.