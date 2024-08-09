Highlights Ange Postecoglou made significant squad changes, allowing five players to leave for free.

Spurs finished fifth in the Premier League, qualifying for the Europa League.

Desire Doue, Jacob Ramsey, Pedro Neto, and Dominic Solanke all on the list of dream signings.

The 2023-24 Premier League season was a time of change for Tottenham Hotspur. Ange Postecoglou took charge for the first time, the talismanic Harry Kane departed for Bayern Munich, and for the first time since the 2009-10 season, Spurs didn't compete in any European competition, due to an eighth-place finish the season prior.

Their progress in the domestic cup competitions saw an EFL Cup exit in the second round, and an FA Cup campaign that stretched to the fifth round. An eventual fifth-place finish in the Premier League signalled the return of the Europa League, and with Son Heung-min's continued output of 17 league goals, the white of North London have a fine offensive base. However, they need to add to it, naturally, as with other dynamics of the team.

Sales

Eric Dier, Ryan Sessegnon, Japhet Tanganga, Ivan Perisic, Tanguy Ndombele, Richarlison

Firstly, before breaching the subject of incomings, it's worth analysing the departures. Postecoglou has clearly taken a look at the depth of his squad, and the active members of the team that can contribute. In this window so far, the Australian manager has been relatively decisive. Five squad players have been allowed to move on for free.

Eric Dier has joined Harry Kane in Bavaria with his move to Bayern Munich, Ryan Sessegnon has returned to Fulham after five years away, and former fellow Spurs prospect, Japhet Tanganga, has gone to Millwall in the Championship after a successful loan stay. At the twilight of his career, Ivan Perisic's move to Hajduk Split signalled a nice cyclical end, while Tanguy Ndombele's free transfer to OGC Nice will likely help the wage bill.

Amongst the freebies, Joe Rodon's £10m switch to Leeds, as well as loans for Bryan Gil (Girona) and Pierre-Emile Hojberg (Marseille), give Postecoglou the space to rework his group and create a clearer plan for this summer's business as well as the 2024-25 Premier League season. In addition, Postecoglou could give Spurs a big cash boost with the sale of Richarlison. The Brazilian has been rated at £60m and is reportedly attracting interest from clubs in Saudi Arabia. Richarlison improved last season from a disastrous maiden campaign in north London but is yet to rediscover the form from his Everton days.

Dream Signings

Desire Doue, Jacob Ramsey, Eberechi Eze, Pedro Neto, Dominic Solanke

With the exit of Rodon, the same day saw the arrival of 18-year-old Archie Gray coming the other way for a fee reported to be around £40m. The defender's move was the middle of three 18-year-old signings, Lucas Bergvall from Djurgardens in Sweden, and Min-hyeok Yang from South Korean club, Gangwon FC. Midfielder Bergvall, a promising Swedish international, signed for a reported transfer fee of £8.5 million. Another one for the future, winger Min-hyeok Yang signed a six-year deal and will join in January 2025.

In a window where Postecoglou addressed the press with a typical trademark bluntness, it was explained that acquisitions were high on the list of priorities. At the end of July, the boss said:

"We are working hard towards bringing players in and it's a process you sometimes have to be patient with. But in terms of what we've set out to do, that's still the plan, and you have to stay disciplined."

So far, the calibre of player looking to be brought in is very high as Spurs know their points to build on. Midway through July, interest from Spurs was noted for Rennes creative midfielder Desire Doue. The 19-year-old Frenchman has been subject to waves of transfer speculation after impressing in Ligue 1 last term with 10 goal contributions in 43 domestic appearances.

However, in recent weeks, the assertion around this move has died down, as a number of clubs like Bayern Munich, Arsenal, Chelsea and more, keep tabs on the midfield-stroke-wing star. Doue is currently with the French Olympic team in Paris and has already seen a bid of £29m from Bavaria rejected by Rennes.

Another rumour circulating in mid-to-late July saw Spurs linked to another key player in that area - Aston Villa midfielder Jacob Ramsey. The 23-year-old is highly thought of at Villa, and unlikely to be allowed to leave, yet Tottenham were said to be looking at a player plus cash deal involving Giovanni Lo Celso. He previously played under Villans' boss Unai Emery at both Paris Saint-Germain and Villarreal.

While that prospective move looks unlikely, Postecoglou has continued his search for a midfield dynamo and a versatile forward. In this regard, Crystal Palace's Eberechi Eze, who has a £68m release clause, has been linked, but again like Ramsey, his club see him as a valuable asset for the future. In terms of forward line additions, Pedro Neto and Dominic Solanke have been watched intently by Spurs.

Neto started last season on fire with seven assists and one goal in his first 10 Premier League games before he picked up a hamstring injury. The 24-year-old struggled to get back to that form once he returned and then picked up the same injury again. He missed 23 games in total due to injury last term.

Despite his injury troubles, Neto has shown his raw and brilliant talents and the Midlands side have put a £60m price tag on his head, with Tottenham considering a proposal. Wolves boss Gary O’Neil admitted in a recent interview that “if a massive bid comes from a top club, then no one is going to stand in Pedro’s way.”

Undoubtedly, the most high profile Spurs transfer rumour right now is a potential move for Dominic Solanke. If Richarlison's rumoured exit wasn't enough, with the North London club struggle to fill the Harry Kane-shaped hole, Solanke's profile is a striker Postecoglou's group clearly require. It is claimed the 26-year-old Bournemouth man is high on Tottenham’s list of striking targets and the club have already held talks. Sky Sports News reported that Solanke, described by Paul Merson as 'outstanding', has a £65m clause in his contract if a big Premier League club comes in for him. Solanke made the whole league sit up and take note last season, after boasting his best top-flight numbers with 19 goals in 38 league games.

Dominic Solanke vs Richarlison: Statistics During the 2023/24 Premier League Campaign Dominic Solanke Richarlison Shots 106 62 Shot-creating actions 79 34 Progressive passes 60 38 Key passes 39 15 Shots on target 35 25 Goals 19 11

Statistics correct as of 06/08/2024.