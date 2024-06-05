Highlights Tottenham remain interested in Conor Gallagher, but will need to increase their offer from last year.

Gallagher's value has risen substantially in the last 12 months, as he's become more important to Chelsea.

Ange Postecoglu is seeking midfield and attacking reinforcements, as he looks to improve upon last season.

Tottenham are expected to make an approach to sign Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher, who is also the subject of interest from Aston Villa. Revealing in his GIVEMESPORT column, journalist Ben Jacobs said that Spurs have a long-standing interest in the player, but would need to up their previous offer of £35 million substantially.

Gallagher, after captaining the Blues for large portions of last season in Reece James' absence, is expected to leave the club this summer after rising through the Cobham ranks. The England international played an integral role for Mauricio Pochettino in 2023/24, featuring in 37 of 38 Premier League games.

According to Jacobs, Villa, Newcastle United and Atletico Madrid are all showing interest in the 24-year-old, but Spurs' historic links to the player may place them in good stead to land the player. While many have criticised Chelsea for potentially letting Gallagher leave, the intense speculation suggests that it now appears to be almost a foregone conclusion that he departs Stamford Bridge.

Spurs Would Have to up their Offer

Gallagher's price has risen in the last 12 months

Heading into his second season in charge at Spurs, Ange Postecoglu will be keen to bolster his midfield in order to improve upon their fifth-placed finish in 2023/24. While Jobe Bellingham is being eyed by the north London club, they face stiff competition for the signature of the in-demand Sunderland man, and Postecoglu may feel he needs talent proven at a higher level.

Having been after Gallagher last summer, 12 months on Spurs are still monitoring the box-to-box midfielder, who may be sacrificed by Chelsea for financial reasons.

Writing in his GIVEMESPORT column, Jacobs revealed that Spurs will indeed make another move for the Surrey-born man, but will have to return with a significantly greater sum of money than they had offered previously.

In 2022/23, Gallagher was more of a bit-part player for the Blues, starting 18 Premier League games, compared to the 37 he started last season. As a result of this, and his increased presence in the England international set-up, the former Crystal Palace loanee's stock and price have understandably risen.

Whether or not Spurs will be willing to go beyond the rumoured £50 million asking price remains to be seen, but the level of competition facing them may mean they're forced to if they want to land one of their top targets.

Jacobs also added that, despite speculation linking Spurs with Gallagher in January, the club did not actually make a move for the player.

Gallagher's Premier League Statistics 2023/24 - Chelsea Squad Ranking Stat Output Squad Rank Appearances 37 1st Goals 5 =4th Assists 7 2nd Key Passes Per 90 Minutes 1.4 2nd Interceptions Per 90 Minutes 1.2 1st Match Rating 7.13 2nd

Postecoglu Interested in Attacking Options

Spurs have been linked with Isak and Eze

After falling just short of a place in the top four in his first campaign at the club, Postecoglu will want to improve his squad across the pitch. Along with a midfield acquisition, the club are being linked with a number of attacking players as the Australian coach looks to add increased dynamism and threat to his team.

While the club have already secured the services of Timo Werner for another season, they're also looking at adding a creative midfielder to rival James Maddison for a place, as well as a striker to take minutes off of Son Heung-Min. Crystal Palace's Eberechi Eze has been identified as a potential signing, while the club also supposedly admire Alexander Isak.

All stats courtesy of WhoScored