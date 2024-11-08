Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing Nottingham Forest winger Callum Hudson-Odoi, as they look to strengthen their wide options in the hope of securing Champions League qualification, according to a former Spurs scout.

Hudson-Odoi has played an integral role in Forest's impressive start to the new Premier League season, with Nuno Espirito Santo's side currently sitting third in the English top flight. The former Chelsea man has netted twice in the league, including scoring the winner in the East Midlanders' trip to Anfield.

This form has prompted interest from a number of clubs, with Tottenham said to be among the potential suitors. While a January transfer is said to be unlikely, Spurs could pursue a deal in the summer if the Englishman is able to maintain his exceptional form for the duration of the campaign.

Spurs Considering Move for Hudson-Odoi

He's settled well at Forest

After struggling with injuries and not playing regularly at Chelsea, Hudson-Odoi joined Forest in September 2023, leaving his boyhood club after being on their books for 16 years. Netting eight goals in 29 Premier League appearances in his debut campaign at the City Ground, the forward has kicked on this term, providing Espirito Santo's men with a creative spark from out wide, and has subsequently been described as 'unbelievable'.

With Forest massively exceeding expectations thus far, the club's players are inevitably garnering interest from elsewhere. Tottenham, who have top four aspirations, are keeping tabs on Hudson-Odoi's progress, and will consider making a move for the 24-year-old if he's able to sustain his high performance level throughout the season.

Speaking to Football Insider, former Spurs scout Mick Brown confirmed the North Londoners' interest in the three-time capped England international:

"His [Hudson-Odoi] performances have caught the eye of a few clubs. Tottenham were interested in him during the summer and I’m told that interest hasn’t faded as they would still like to sign a new winger. Of course, when a side like Forest, with all due respect, are performing above their usual level, the high-flying players start to attract interest. I wouldn’t expect a deal to happen in January, he’ll need to show this type of form over the course of a season, but there’s definite interest. I’m told a number of clubs have been keeping an eye on him and tracking his development. Tottenham feel they’re a couple of positions short of bridging the gap. Whether Hudson-Odoi is the right fit for them, that’s something they’ll be asking behind the scenes, but I know the initial interest is there.”

Hudson-Odoi's Premier League Statistics 2023/24 Appearances 10 Goals 8 Assists 1 Shots Per 90 1.84 Key Passes Per 90 1.75 Successful Take-ons Per 90 2.09

All Statistics via FBRef - correct as of 08/11/2024