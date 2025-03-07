Guglielmo Vicario has caused a stir online with his behaviour after Tottenham Hotspur's most recent defeat. Spurs took on AZ Alkmaar in the Europa League but suffered a disappointing 1-0 loss.

In the end, a freakish own goal in the 18th minute was enough to settle the game, with Lucas Bergvall awkwardly looping the ball over his goalkeeper and into the back of the net. It was a poor showing from the English side, and they may be somewhat relieved to be just one goal down ahead of the return leg of the Last 16 European tie.

After the defeat, goalkeeper Vicario seemed to be disappointed with the away support as he gestured to them in what feels to be an act of ill-judgement – it certainly has not gone down well with the bulk of the fanbase.

Vicario Shows His Dissatisfaction With Travelling Spurs Fans

A poor look in light of a dismal performance

In fairness to the Italian, he is a fairly consistent player for the club and has been in good form of late, since returning from injury. After a string of fine Premier League displays, he was one of the better performers against Alkmaar.

As the stats below show, Vicario made three saves – all from efforts inside the box – helping to keep the score restricted to just 1-0. His efforts meant he prevented a further 0.56 goals being scored. Not just that, he was also tidy on the ball. Indeed, the Italian completed all but one of 22 attempted passes, and this includes 100 percent accuracy from his three long balls.

Despite a solid enough display in goal, the Italian should have perhaps read the room a little better at full-time as he urged the travelling fans to show more support. After all, this was a dismal showing from the team in general.

Add to that the club's ongoing poor form – they currently sit 13th in the Premier League having lost 14 games in the competition this term – and it's easy to understand why the travelling crowd felt uninspired on the day.

Fans Condemn Vicario's Behaviour

"Huge error in judgement"

Speaking after the match, fans online were quite frankly furious with Vicario. One noted: "And people want him to be captain? Christ." Another said:

"Huge error in judgement from Vicario. Ask them fans what time they got up for their morning flight back to London this morning, or ask them how much of their payslip went on supporting their team."

One fan went as far as saying he should now be sold for his behaviour: "He has to be moved on, can't be reacting like that." Others also condemned the action, saying: "Totally can’t read the room can he."

"I like him but he’s got this one very wrong. Should apologize to those supporters that have spent hundreds/thousands of pounds and give up their time to support the team," one final supporter added.

