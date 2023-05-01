Two Tottenham Hotspur fans have gone viral for their reactions as their team conceded in the last few minutes against Liverpool, having battled back from three goals down.

They are not alone either, with every Spurs fan gutted that a famous Premier League comeback was ruined in the dying embers of the game.

It had been another terrible start for Tottenham, and after Liverpool stormed into a 3-0 lead in the first 15 minutes, many thought another Newcastle-like thrashing could have been on the cards.

But Spurs showed resilience this time around and dragged themselves back into the game.

Harry Kane got one back before half-time, and the north London side could have had more were it not for Alisson and a goal-line clearance from Virgil van Dijk.

The visitors were the more aggressive side in the second half and hit the woodwork twice through Son Heung-Min and Cristian Romero before the former got another back for Spurs with 13 minutes left.

And in added time, Richarlison thought he had rescued a point for his side when his bouncing header looped over Alisson and into the goal.

Spurs fans’ hilarious reaction

That sparked jubilant scenes in the Spurs section at Anfield, and also online where two Tottenham fans celebrated wildly.

The two men were streaming their reactions online and were delighted with the second-half performance.

“This is one of the best comebacks you’re ever likely to see,” one of them says amid the chaos.

But that was not to be the case.

Diogo Jota, who was lucky to be on the pitch following a high foot which made contact with Oliver Skipp, latched onto a poor pass for Lucas Moura.

As he cooly slots the ball past Fraser Forster, elation for Spurs fans turns to agony, as they watch their side throw the hard-earned point away.

And for the two lads streaming their reactions to the game, you can see despair creep back into their faces once again.

A roller coaster of emotions in just 40 seconds, all of which you can see for yourselves below.

Video: Hilarious reaction to Richarlison and Diogo Jota goals

Unsurprsingly, rival fans have been loving the whole clip, especially how quickly the emotions of the video change.

Jurgen Klopp’s reaction to the game

Klopp was unable to contain himself for Jota's goal, celebrating in front of the fourth official’s face and pulling his hamstring at the same time.

But after the match, he admitted his side were fortunate to claim all three points.

“We got away with it thanks to Diogo Jota, it makes it spectacular and everybody goes home buzzing, but I am the manager of the team so I have to mention everything else as well," the German said, according to Sky.

“In three days' time we have to do better.”

Read More: Jurgen Klopp claims ref Paul Tierney said something ‘unacceptable’ to him - footage emerges

The Reds are back in action on Wednesday 3 May, with Fulham making the journey to Anfield.