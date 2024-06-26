Highlights The San Antonio Spurs intend to be aggressive in the offseason to bolster roster talent.

San Antonio has been active in the trade market, making deals to secure draft assets.

Pairing emerging talent with Victor Wembanyama aims to restore Spurs to former glory.

The San Antonio Spurs are approaching their second season in the Victor Wembanyama era, and have no intentions of settling in the slightest. Ahead of the 2024 NBA Draft, Spurs general manager Brian Wright made it known the team is serious about building a competent roster.

San Antonio has missed the postseason for the fifth straight season following an NBA record run of 22 consecutive appearances in the NBA Playoffs. Although the organization added Wembanyama to the roster, they finished with a record of 22-60 in back-to-back seasons.

While being patient is key, in a conversation with Michael C. Wright of NBA.com, Brian Wright was clear about how he intends to tackle the offseason.

"Because of all the things you’ve tried to establish to give yourself ways to build, you want to make sure you have different ways as you go forward. We’ll do that. We’ll be aggressive."

Wright revealed that this wasn't a change of heart for the front office, but that the team had had the mindset of being aggressive as far back as his promotion to general manager in 2019.

"I promise we didn’t make one call at the trade deadline. We made a bunch. But you never know. Outcome and process are two different things. You can be strategically aggressive, and the outcome may not happen. I promise you every summer that we’ve been here, we’ve been strategically aggressive. We’ll see where things fall."

These are encouraging words for Spurs faithful as the team is poised for a great offseason, considering they have two lottery picks slotted at fourth and eighth (via Toronto Raptors). San Antonio isn't handicapped at selecting those positions since Marc Stein has reported that there has been interest from the Spurs in trading up for the first overall pick in hopes of drafting French big man Alex Sarr.

Spurs Have Showcased Their Activity With Deals Over the Years

San Antonio isn't afraid to make moves, even if they're small

The San Antonio Spurs have been quite active in the trade market during the past few seasons. In 2021 and 2022, there were deadline deals made with the Toronto Raptors, in which the Spurs came out the victor.

In 2021, the Spurs pulled off a deal to acquire Goran Dragic and a first-round pick — who was conveyed to be Malaki Branham — from the Raptors in exchange for Thaddeus Young. A year later, they sent Jakob Poeltl back to Toronto in return for Khem Birch, a top-six protected 2024 first-round pick (which turned into the eighth pick), and second-round picks in 2023 and 2025.

San Antonio has one of the best track records in the league for seeking out elite talent in the draft.

Notable San Antonio Spurs Draft Selections Player Selection Year Manu Ginobili 57 1999 Tony Parker 28 2001 Kawhi Leonard 15 2011 Dejounte Murray 29 2016 Derrick White 29 2017

The common aspect in the era of the past and the current for the Spurs is that they drafted a generational big man with the first overall, changing the organization's trajectory for years to come. The focus is now on pairing him up with the right talent to bring out the full potential of this team.

Although the expectations ahead of the upcoming season aren't championship or bust, the Spurs are ready to make strides to get back to the status they once held from 2000-2020.