Tottenham will struggle to keep Harry Kane at the club this summer after another poor Premier League campaign has ended without silverware.

The time may have finally come for the England captain to seek a new adventure outside of North London, with his contract nearing its end and his trophy cabinet becoming ever more dusty.

GIVEMESPORT have been told previously that Manchester United are looking to make the Spurs number nine their top summer transfer target this summer - and Daniel Levy's prized possession may be about to leave his tight-gripped clutch.

Tottenham must explore who will replace Kane up top for the coming seasons, coupled with the fact that, at the time of writing, they still haven't recruited a new manager with Ryan Mason still holding the interim head coach role.

The players in this list have been generated based on substantiated reporting, coupled with our opinion regarding who could fit the bill in North London.

With all that said, here are five replacements Tottenham could target should Harry Kane leave the club this summer.

Read more:

Tottenham: Kane future could now 'complicate' manager search at Hotspur Way

5 Ivan Toney, Brentford

Toney has proven himself to be a top Premier League poacher over the last few years, and he'd be a valuable asset to have in any top team.

Football Insider reported that Spurs are keeping a close eye on Toney with the 26-year-old's current Brentford deal set to expire in the summer of 2026.

21 goals and five assists in 35 appearances for Brentford this season prove he is ready to step up to one of the bigger teams in the English top flight.

He'd fit right into the hearts and souls of Tottenham fans too with the striker famously Tweeting out against Spurs' bitter rivals Arsenal after a comfortable win at the Emirates Stadium.

One slight issue here may be Toney's potential ban for breaching the FA's betting rules, nevertheless, if this goes in Toney's favour, a move to Spurs shouldn't be overlooked this summer.

4 Ollie Watkins, Aston Villa

Likewise to Toney, Tottenham could look to invest some of the Kane cash they would receive in a proven Premier League forward and Watkins fits the bills for this.

Watkins has been in resurgent form for Aston Villa since the arrival of Unai Emery, firing the Villains into European contention for next season.

According to Spanish news outlet Fichajes,back in 2021, Daniel Levy was considering Watkins as a potential replacement for Harry Kane should he leave the club.

Could Spurs reignite their interest in the Englishman this summer? He could be the ideal option to get things back on track for the club in the short term.

Read more:

Aston Villa: Emery now 'working overtime' to keep £28m star at Villa Park

3 Tammy Abraham, AS Roma

Abraham on the whole has flourished since making the switch to Serie A to play under former Tottenham head coach Jose Mourinho and has notched up nine goals and assists across all competitions so far this season.

At 25 years old, Abraham is entering the prime years of his career and he could be the ideal long-term Harry Kane replacement at Tottenham.

The striker has played in England before for Chelsea and Aston Villa and this is something that may be comforting for Tottenham should they look to make a move for him.

Again, Spanish news outlet Fichajes claimed that Tottenham are keeping tabs on Abraham as a potential replacement should Kane leave North London this summer.

2 Evan Ferguson, Brighton

TalkSPORT reported that Tottenham have earmarked the 18-year-old as a possible replacement for Kane should he choose to leave the club this summer.

Ferguson has exploded onto the Premier League scene this season as part of an exciting Brighton setup masterminded by Italian tactician Roberto De Zerbi.

Now, fans may be thinking that Ferguson isn't quite up to the level to fully take over from Kane just yet, but he'd be a solid signing for the long term.

1 Jonathan David, Lille

French news outlet L'Equipe (via Sport Witness) reported that Tottenham have identified Lille forward Jonathan David as Harry Kane's successor.

David is a solid young forward with bags of potential and a signing most fans of Spurs could get behind should Kane choose to leave the club this summer.

Scoring 23 goals in 37 appearances this season in all competitions for Lille proves the Canadian isn't just a one-season wonder either.

In Kane's case, it's virtually impossible to get a like-for-like replacement and David's age and apparent talents could be as close as Tottenham will get.